Naval ship joins search for teacher missing off Kerry coast for five days

THE Naval Service patrol ship LE Ciara has deployed to assist the search for a teacher missing off the Kerry coast for five days.

The search for John Cunningham (53), a Cork-based teacher who has been on a career break in west Kerry, is now being supported by the Naval Service, Coast Guard, RNLI, Gardaí and Kerry local rescue units.

Kerry fishermen are also assisting in the search which has also involved sweeps of the west Kerry coastline by the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter and specialist drones.

It is feared Mr Cunningham was swept into the sea last Saturday as he went to check lobster pots in deteriorating weather conditions.

Garda and navy divers have been searching an area from Dunmore Head to Coumeenole Strand.

Mr Cunningham had been living at gCom Dhineoil outside Dingle and was last heard from at 12.30pm on Saturday.

He was due to meet friends for a water sports trip to the west of Ireland but they never heard from him as scheduled.

The alarm was raised when all attempts to contact the teacher failed.

Concern for Mr Cunningham's welfare mounted when it was discovered his lobster pots were missing.

His 4x4 was located at his property and all his personal possessions, including his wallet, were untouched at the property.

The search was initially hampered by challenging sea conditions but it is hoped an improvement in the weather will allow for an intensive search of the area.

Mr Cunningham was an avid hillwalker but no trace of him has been spotted near popular hiking routes and friends insisted he would never go walking without informing people.

Online Editors