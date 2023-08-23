Naval Service can only use two of its eight vessels as staffing shortages reach crisis point

The Naval Service has been effectively reduced to one-quarter of its fleet as manpower shortages have left the navy only able to get two of its eight vessels out to sea at the same time.

Mounting recruitment, retention and retirement issues have resulted in the Naval Service no longer being able to operate a third ship on concurrent missions.

The Defence Forces declined to comment on the matter.

“The Defence Forces do not give details on the specifics of our Naval Service fleet disposition for reasons of operational security,” a spokesperson said.

However, concern over the staffing issue has reached such a pitch that both officer and enlisted personnel organisations are now understood to be seeking an emergency meeting with Naval Service Flag Officer Commodore Michael Malone.

PDFORRA officials declined to comment on operational matters. However, sources indicated that organisations representing both enlisted personnel and officers have been informed of the situation in respect of vessel operations and the worsening crewing situation.

One PDFORRA source said the situation now facing the navy was “very, very worrying”, amid concerns operational capacity was being driven back to levels not seen since the 1960s and early 70s.

Reduced navy operational capacity could have enormous implications for fishery protection, security and even anti-drug-smuggling missions.

Representative groups pointed out that it was difficult for the Naval Service to recruit and retain personnel given the requirements to earn vital service allowances which increase pay.

Some allowances can only be paid if personnel are at sea on operational duties for over 80 days.​

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin admitted last April that the recruitment and staff retention situation facing the Naval Service was now “critical”.

Currently, the navy is operating at around 300 personnel below its 1,094 establishment strength.

However, the loss of experienced non-commissioned officers (NCOs), engineers and marine specialists – who can earn far more in the private sector through the growth in the offshore wind energy and cruise liner trades – has hit the navy particularly hard.

Such is the manpower crisis that operations by its four most capable vessels, the 90 metre 1,900 tonne offshore patrol vessels (OPV), have been severely hampered over the past 18 months.

In April, Mr Martin insisted that the navy had the capacity to crew three vessels for operational duties.

One Government source pointed out that a Naval Service vessel returned to Ireland on July 30 after a six week UN-sanctioned mission off the North African coast.

LÉ William Butler Yeats successfully deployed on a six-week mission off Libya to target criminal gangs engaged in people-smuggling, arms-trafficking and black market oil sales.

The navy has a total of six commissioned ships, LÉ Róisín, LÉ Niamh, LÉ Samuel Beckett, LÉ James Joyce, LÉ William Butler Yeats and LÉ George Bernard Shaw.

However, a number have been tied-up at Haulbowline Naval Base because of crewing issues.

LÉ Róisín and LÉ Niamh are currently in operational reserve status.

Two smaller ships were acquired from New Zealand for €26m and arrived in Cork harbour last May for commissioning.

The vessels were built in 2005 and 2008 but are being refurbished for operations out of Dublin in the Irish Sea.

Lake-class inshore patrol vessels, the 55-metre ships, are smaller than other Irish craft and will have significantly lower crewing needs, making them attractive to the Government given the manpower challenges facing the navy.