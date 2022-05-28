| 7°C Dublin

Nature is healing: the people working to rewild Ireland

Life savings have been spent on Donegal meadows to create a sanctuary for wildlife, a native rainforest is being nurtured in west Cork and once-threatened terns are thriving again. John Meagher reports on the fightback against biodiversity loss

Naturalist Donna Rainey photographed at her 14-acre plot of land in Donegal by her son James Rainey Expand
Urban greening: Ashe Conrad- Jones and Amy Van Den Broek of Pocket Forests tending to plants at their installation in the Digital Hub on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Delighted by discoveries: Eoghan Daltun beside an old oak tree in his temperate rainforest near Ardgroom on the Beara Peninsula. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand
At one with nature: Philip Judge says the pull of the countryside gets stronger each year Expand
There has been a slow recovery in the barn owl population Expand
A conservation programme by BirdWatch Ireland over several decades for the Roseate Tern has yielded remarkable results Expand
The marsh fritillary butterfly Expand
The narrow-bordered bee hawkmoth Expand

John Meagher

As soon as she saw the parcel of land — 14-and-a-half acres of wilderness in Co Donegal — Donna Rainey knew exactly how to spend her life savings.

The meadows had been earmarked for development, but Rainey — a nurse in Coleraine, Co Derry, and a lifelong nature lover — has very different ideas. She wants every square metre to be a sanctuary for biodiversity. Already, she has seen just how rich it is with plant and animal life.

