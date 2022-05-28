Nature is healing: the people working to rewild Ireland

As soon as she saw the parcel of land — 14-and-a-half acres of wilderness in Co Donegal — Donna Rainey knew exactly how to spend her life savings.

The meadows had been earmarked for development, but Rainey — a nurse in Coleraine, Co Derry, and a lifelong nature lover — has very different ideas. She wants every square metre to be a sanctuary for biodiversity. Already, she has seen just how rich it is with plant and animal life.

“I was in Donegal in October and happened to be cycling around the roads here and I saw a for-sale sign for this absolutely gorgeous looking coastal hillside,” she recalls.

“I walked up through the whole thing and I fell in love with it. There’s oak and hazel and holly and alder and willow. It had so many habitats in one place — scrubs, wet woodland, you name it. And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, what I wouldn’t give to buy that and protect it.’ The sign said, ‘Suitable for development subject to planning permission’ and I thought if anyone came in here and developed this it would be so devastating.”

She was “over the moon” when she managed to buy it. Rainey reckons she couldn’t have spent her savings better. “It’s not about rewilding,” she says. “This place is already wild — it just needs to be protected. So much land is doing what it should be doing but it doesn’t get the peace to do that. People want to intensify things and develop land and seek planning permission. They just won’t leave things alone. What I want to do is find out what’s really important here, species-wise, and protect them.”

She has identified a significant number of threatened species that are thriving on her land. “The first thing I found was hazel glove fungus, which is really rare,” she says.

Ireland’s only legally protected insect species is there too. “The marsh fritillary butterfly — I’m standing here looking at one right now,” she says. It had been thought to be extinct in Ireland, having not been recorded here in 20 years from 1995, but there have been increased sightings in recent years.

After our conversation, Rainey texts to say she has just spotted another rare creature, and includes a picture of its furry body and remarkable wing structure. “OMG, just seen my first narrow-bordered bee hawk-moth here. It relies on the devil’s bit scabious flower to lay its eggs and there’s loads of that here. It’s also the food plant of marsh fritillary butterfly caterpillars. I’m over the moon!”

The thrill of finding rare species hasn’t waned in the 13 years that Eoghan Daltun has owned an extraordinary parcel of land on the Beara Peninsula in west Cork. He says living in an area so abundant in biodiversity excites him as much as it always has.

Expand Close Delighted by discoveries: Eoghan Daltun beside an old oak tree in his temperate rainforest near Ardgroom on the Beara Peninsula. Photo: Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Delighted by discoveries: Eoghan Daltun beside an old oak tree in his temperate rainforest near Ardgroom on the Beara Peninsula. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Having tired of city life, the sculptor moved from Dublin to a farm near the village of Eyeries with his young family in 2009. “What attracted me to the place was the fact that it was a farm that had largely gone wild as a result of disuse. In that time, native wild trees had self-seeded, turning into a forest,” he says.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, part of the land he had bought was a temperate rainforest and one that is extraordinarily abundant. “I started reading extensively on forest ecology and I started to realise what I had here was rainforest and one of the elements that define rainforest is what’s known as epiphytes [plants that grow on trees],” he says.

“If you were in a tropical rainforest, or the forest here, what you’d see when you look at the branches and trunks is that they’re covered with mosses and ferns and various other plants. Like most people, I’d no idea that there were rainforests in Europe, let alone Ireland.”

Read More

Now, he believes that we should not only preserve such increasingly rare types of ecology, but should plant much more native woodland and ensure that it doesn’t suffer from over-grazing. He despairs at the state of several of our national parks, where sheep are given freedom to graze and consequently disrupt an ancient ecosystem. He loves to take school tours on a tour of the forest. “It’s an eye-opener for anyone who comes here,” he says. “It’s a real native Irish forest, completely different to the commercial Sitka spruce plantations that support very little biodiversity.”

He hopes his forthcoming book, An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding, will convey how crucial it is that we guard our biodiversity and rewild much more of our island.

When Daltun bought the land, it too had been a victim of over-grazing by sheep. In his early years, he tended a flock himself. Now, he has a small herd of Dexter cattle — a native Irish breed whose grazing habit is much more harmonious with the wildlife around them. It was a small change in farming practice, but it’s had a wonderfully beneficial impact. “Nature is so forgiving,” he says. “Once we give it a chance, extraordinary things are possible.”

The idea that nature is forgiving if positive interventions are made is borne out by the story of the roseate tern. This seabird had declined to such a degree that it was feared it would be lost. But a conservation programme by BirdWatch Ireland over several decades has yielded remarkable results.

“It was almost extinct in Ireland and the numbers throughout Europe were doing very badly in the 1980s,” says Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland. “Then, with funding from the National Parks and Wildlife Service and from the EU, BirdWatch Ireland have been able to reverse the fortunes of the species completely.”

Everything centres on Rockabill, an island off the coast of north Co Dublin.

“Where there were 100 pairs nesting there, there are now about 1,700 pairs — making it the largest colony of the species in the whole of Europe,” Hatch says. “And birds from Rockabill are spreading out to other colonies in places like Wales, the north of England and Brittany.”

The roseate tern had come close to extinction due to the lack of secure nesting sites. They are picky about where they nest and an abundance of predators such as rats can cause them problems. Though careful human management of Rockabill, their numbers slowly recovered and are now thriving.

“Hundreds of wooden nest boxes were placed there too,” Hatch says. “That’s been one of the major reasons for its success.”

Expand Close There has been a slow recovery in the barn owl population / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There has been a slow recovery in the barn owl population

His BirdWatch Ireland colleague John Lusby has observed similarly good news about the barn owl.

“The barn owl was in trouble, as is the case with many other farmland birds. Their numbers had declined over the last 50 years or so and it was a red-listed bird of conservation concern,” he says.

“But a corner has been turned now and there’s been a slow recovery in barn owl populations in certain parts of the country. We’re also noticing an increase in their breeding range in the counties we focused [research] on. It’s fantastic and I had never expected to witness it in my time working on barn owls. Even 10 years ago, it was a very different situation, and not nearly as positive as today.”

Lusby and others realised that the barn owl is often attracted to the grass verges of major roads because there is a healthy supply of small mammals to prey on.

“That can increase a risk of collision and we were recording quite a high mortality rate on major roads,” he says.

“Knowing about that behaviour, we worked with [state agency] Transport Infrastructure Ireland to develop specific mitigation measures to reduce the risk of mortality on major roads.” This includes natural barriers to prevent the owls crossing the road at vehicle height while maintaining suitable foraging conditions.

“Conservation measures, such as the provision of nest boxes, which secure suitable nesting sites for barn owls. They’re quite site-faithful and, if we can ensure the safety of the sites, they will use them year after year.”

Efforts to boost Ireland’s biodiversity are not confined to rural parts of the country. Ashe Conrad-Jones is determined that those who live in cities and towns can experience nature on their doorstep.

With the journalist Catherine Cleary, she co-founded Pocket Forests, a social enterprise aimed at wilding and rewilding small patches of urban areas.

Expand Close Urban greening: Ashe Conrad- Jones and Amy Van Den Broek of Pocket Forests tending to plants at their installation in the Digital Hub on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Urban greening: Ashe Conrad- Jones and Amy Van Den Broek of Pocket Forests tending to plants at their installation in the Digital Hub on Thomas Street, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

“We started in lockdown in June 2020. We’d heard about the ‘tiny forest’ model and the pandemic made us acutely aware of what we’re missing in Dublin 8 [one of the most densely populated parts of the country],” Conrad-Jones says. “As we walked around the neighbourhood, we thought we could introduce nature in this place and that and [the idea] grew from there.”

Conrad-Jones and Cleary investigated how tiny forests work in the Netherlands and worked to introduce similar ideas here. “The smallest tiny forest there is just six square metres,” she says, “so we knew it was something that would work here. For us, our work is 50pc about soil regeneration and 50pc about planting trees.”

Pocket Forests first installed patches of species-rich nature in built-up Dublin — with the support of the city council and community groups — and have now brought the concept to other urban areas.

“The response to date has been really good, and not just because we’re putting trees and plants into places that didn’t have them before,” Conrad-Jones says. “It’s of huge benefit to insect life too, both above and below ground. We’ve planted native species to specifically cater for the native bees and we’ve put up signs to make people aware of that. It’s just a small thing, but anything that can give people a sense of the biodiversity that’s around them — even in cities — is a good thing.”

For actor and writer Philip Judge, an appreciation of Ireland’s biodiversity has greatly enriched his life. His book In Sight of Yellow Mountain documents a year living in rural south Wicklow.

The title is a reference to, and English translation of, Sliabh Bhuí, which can be seen in the distance.

Expand Close At one with nature: Philip Judge says the pull of the countryside gets stronger each year / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp At one with nature: Philip Judge says the pull of the countryside gets stronger each year

“It changes colour every day,” he says, “depending on the time of the year and the light and the weather.

“I had lived in cities for years, but the pull of the countryside became stronger. When we moved here, we had an acre, and I threw a few seeds on the ground and surprise, surprise, they grew and over the years I’ve become more and more nature-oriented. Managing that acre — growing vegetables, planting an orchard — has become an integral part of my life and it’s given me an appreciation for just how much biodiversity is there.

“When you immerse yourself in it, you become more aware of the turn of the seasons and start to develop the awareness of nature as a living presence and not just a picturesque backdrop.”

Judge says the damage to biodiversity over the past half century can be detected as easily in Wicklow as in other parts of the country, but there are reasons to celebrate nature’s resilience.

“In our valley, there are buzzards now, which wasn’t the case a few years ago,” he says, “and woodpeckers are to be found in an old estate nearby. That’s a thrill.”

He believes we should all seek out a connection to the biodiversity that surrounds us and do our bit to ensure its survival.

“Sometimes the beauty of Sliabh Bhuí arrests me,” he says.

“I have what I can only describe as a Wordsworthian sense of nature being a living thing, of a connectedness to something bigger and larger, but something that intimate and personal at the same time.

“I see hope for the future because more and more people are aware of this connection and the importance of doing something to help. One farmer friend put a field aside last year to let sunflowers grow.

“There was no personal [financial] gain, but he said it was important for biodiversity. Other farmers, are leaving small patches of their fields to grow wild. It’s a good thing and more of that is happening all the time.”