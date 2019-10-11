Gardaí are investigating whether extortion campaigns have been waged at building projects across the country.

Nationwide garda probe to determine if there were extortion rackets at other building sites

The nationwide probe is now under way following the high-profile case of Derek 'Dee Dee' O'Driscoll in west Dublin.

Officers are also working on whether the major criminal should face further charges over an extortion campaign in which council staff and contractors were targeted in a spate of violent attacks.

This week, more than €250,000 was seized from O'Driscoll (46) and his associate David Reilly (36) as part of a major Criminal Assets Bureau probe.

It has sparked a serious political row about who knew what about 'protection' monies paid to criminals at construction sites.

Two council officials, who were quizzed by CAB in relation to money being paid over to the mobsters, may be re-­interviewed as part of the "parallel criminal investigation" into the extortion racket.

The High Court was told how O'Driscoll was providing 'security' at a council site following a spate of anti-social incidents targeting workers and their equipment.

Garda Headquarters has confirmed it is carrying out a criminal probe into the incidents of intimidation and extortion separate to the CAB probe, which focused mainly on the criminal's ill-gotten gains.

Local detectives will attempt to establish whether O'Driscoll and Reilly should face criminal charges into the incidents at the housing site at Orchard Lawns, Ballyfermot, where 72 houses were being constructed.

This week, after the shocking details emerged in court, a notice was issued to Garda Chief Superintendents nationwide to establish whether similar extortion campaigns have been waged by other crime gangs.

As the prime target of the CAB case, Derek O'Driscoll is considered a major criminal who leads a gang of loyal thugs from his native Cherry Orchard.

He first appeared on the Garda radar as a member of the M50 burglary gang before later heading a violent drugs outfit.

O'Driscoll was also jailed for his role in the infamous 2010 'Ballyfermot Bloodbath' outside Hennigan pub in which Jason Lee Martin died following a massive brawl between rival gangs.

The 'Herald' newspaper first revealed in September 2016 how O'Driscoll's mob were hired to carry out protection at the building sites.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said that the matter would be treated very seriously by the Government after details emerged in the CAB case.

"I will be appointing a person to carry out an independent investigation.

"Further steps will be taken as necessary on completion of the investigation. I will get to the bottom of this matter as quickly as possible," Mr Murphy said.

Dublin City Council has also said it is arranging for an independent inquiry into the incidents.

