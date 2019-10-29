Heavy rain and blustery winds are set to make a return after several days of dry weather.

Nationwide dry spell to end as cold and rainy weather is on its way

Today will be a mostly dry day in much of the country, with the exception of some showers in the southeast of the country, but heavy showers and winds will batter the country tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will reach highs of 9 and 11 degrees but they will be short lived, with the temperature expected to plummet to just above freezing in the midlands and in northern counties during the night.

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said that temperatures like these are "typical of this time of year".

The calm weather throughout much of the country is not expected to be mirrored in Irish waters, however, with numerous yellow marine warnings announced by Met Éireann.

Strong easterly winds are expected to cause relativity small turbulence for small crafts along the entire coast during the day but the west coast is expected to face the worst of the coastal unrest.

Strong winds are expected to reach the west coast bringing with them speeds of up to 74 km/h, meaning higher than usual waves are to be experienced by vessels in Irish waters today.

Back on land, the dry spell in the north is expected to continue into Wednesday with Munster facing the worst of the weather, experiencing showers from early in the morning.

However, they will begin to move upward towards Leinster throughout the day, bringing an end to the brief dry spell for much of the country.

"The weather will become unpredictable due to areas of low pressure in the Atlantic," said Ms Donnelly.

The low pressure does, however, indicate that there will be more showers on Thursday and cold weather throughout the country except in the south which is set to experience higher than usual temperatures with part of the south possibly seeing a pleasant 15 degrees.

Thursday night will see a brief dry spell throughout the north of the country but rain is expected to quickly make its way from the south towards the north as the night progresses.

The same unpredictable, cold and rainy weather will persist on Friday and we are set to see nothing but more rain and very strong winds from the west developing during the day.

The low pressure from the Atlantic that is predicted to bring unpredictable weather to the country is to move further east towards land this weekend meaning winds and rain experienced on Thursday and Friday are only going to be exacerbated as people clock out this weekend.

Online Editors