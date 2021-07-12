Nationalist residents ‘under siege’ as loyalist bonfires rage

Pictured before it was lit is the contentious loyalist bonfire pyre, located in the unionist Tiger's Bay area, close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge area. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has appealed for calm amid tensions around the lighting of a loyalist bonfire near an interface area in ­Belfast.

Ms O’Neill said the setting of the bonfire at Adam Street in Tiger’s Bay in the north of the city had led to residents in the nearby nationalist New Lodge area living “under siege”.

Two Stormont ministers, Nichola Mallon of the SDLP and Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey, launched proceedings against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over its decision not to intervene on the bonfire.

The police declined to offer protection to removal contractors, citing concerns that their intervention could lead to disorder.

The ministers’ bid to compel the police to act failed at ­emergency High Court proceedings on Friday.

The bonfire was set to be lit last night as part of traditional “Eleventh Night” events in the interface area, where nationalist and unionist residential neighbourhoods adjoin.

Ms O’Neill told the BBC Sunday Politics show that the two ministers had been “absolutely right” to challenge the police in court.

She said: “It is disappointing to see the outcome of the court ruling but I do think it was absolutely the right thing to do.

“Bonfires are illegal, they are bad for the environment and they were trespassing on government-owned land so the ministers have a duty to uphold the law.

“Everybody is entitled to celebrate their culture, but this bonfire is on an interface area; that draws all the heightened tension. I met with the residents and they feel under siege, their homes have been attacked and that is not acceptable in this day and age.

“Putting a bonfire on an interface area does beg the question ‘is it there only to antagonise?’”

Responding to reports in the Sunday Times that loyalist paramilitary group the UDA had brought weapons into the area, Ms O’Neill said: “Why is it acceptable to anyone in this day and age that their threat is more dominant than the rights of the citizens that are being attacked in these areas?”

She said all political leaders needed to work to ensure that tensions did not boil over in the coming days.

“I hope it is a peaceful weekend, I hope it is a calm weekend.

“All of us in political leadership have a duty to try to ensure that is the case.

“I would call on everyone, enjoy your celebrations, do what it is that you do to enjoy your culture but there is no room for attacking people’s homes.

“I just hope we have a weekend that we are not looking at the scenes we witnessed a number of weeks ago when we saw tensions in interface areas, none of us wants to see that.

“My message is clear, stay home, don’t be involved in street disorder, that is not where anybody should be,” she said.

Unionist political representatives in north Belfast have said that the Tiger’s Bay bonfire is a legitimate expression of their culture and have accused nationalist politicians of

raising tensions in the area.

Meanwhile, more than 160 bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night as traditional “Eleventh Night” celebrations got under way.

Because July 11 falls on a Sunday this year, a number of bonfires were already lit on Friday and Saturday evenings.