Nationalising bin collections should be considered, Soc Dems TD says as major firm to charge for brown bins

Food and garden waste can go in the brown bin

A Social Democrats TD has said it is time to consider renationalising the household waste collection system, after a major bin company said it would start charging households for brown bin collections.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore was responding to a story by Independent.ie which revealed that Panda will bring in a special charge for putting food and garden waste in brown compost bins, which she said was “counterproductive”.

Ms Whitmore said: “I think it might actually be time for the Government to come in and specify how much less these brown bins should be costing.

Read More

"At the moment there it only has to be less than the rubbish bin.

"I think the Government should actually come in and clarify exactly what they expect from that and that they should be significantly less or indeed free.

Expand Close Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

"And I also think it could be time we re-examine nationalising or renationalising the system because we have a system now where we have an awful lot of operators in the one sector."

She also said the move by Panda could encourage other operators to do likewise.

From May 8, Panda will start charging €3.80 for each compost bin lift.

The new charge comes less than a year after Panda increased its general waste bin-lift charges by more than 12pc and also hiked its service charges.

Since September the charge for each lift of a general waste bin has gone up by €1.13 to €10.25, a rise of 12.4pc.

The half-yearly service charge rose by €4.86 to €62.50. That means the annual service charge is now €125, a rise of 8.4pc.

There is a charge of 80c for each lift of the recycling bins, plus 0.045c per kg.

The September rises mean a household having its bin collected every fortnight are now paying €50 more per year for their waste-collection service.

Mr Whitmore added: "We have waste target reductions of 50pc by 2030. It is better for the environment that we actually put our food waste into composting service. So I think companies need to look at their profits in the round and not specifically look at what it costs for them to lift and collect a brown bin, versus what it costs to lift and collect the rubbish bin.

“They need to offset that against the money that they would make on the brown bins. The brown bins. It’s not that these companies are not profitable companies, I think they have seen an opportunity now to actually increase that profit by charging for these brown bins and what we should be aiming to do is to actually make sure that people are not penalised for doing the right thing.”

Ms Whitmore, the Soc Dems environment spokesperson, told RTÉ: “I think at the moment, when people are facing such incredible cost rises across every single sector, that to now increase something that was given to people for free because it was a public benefit - I think that may actually be counterproductive."

Financial adviser Frank Conway, who chaired the Government’s since disbanded Price Monitoring Group for bin charges, earlier this week told Independent.ie he was surprised at the move by Panda Recycling to introduce a specific charge for each compost bin lifted.

He said waste companies generally do not charge for this.

Councils and the Department of the Environment have been encouraging bin collection companies not to charge for compost bin lifts in a bid to lessen the volume of waste put into general-waste bins.

“This will be a shock to people as it goes against the councils’ and the department’s circular economy objective of encouraging people to put less into the general-waste bins,” he said.

The new charge will just add to the ever-rising overall costs for households, he said.

Asked about the new compost bin charge, Panda said it is offering several cost saving measures, including one free month of service for signing up to a direct debit.

Panda maintains that many of its customers, and those of other bin collection companies, already effectively pay for compost bin lifts as they pay a fee that bundles the cost of lifting all the three different bins into one charge.

Panda said 20pc of its residential customer base will begin paying a specific lift charge for their brown bin.

The charge was partly to encourage its correct use, it said.

“We offer our residential customers several pricing plans and options to best meet their household waste needs.”

Panda said the cost of providing its services has risen over recent months, and it is taking every action to absorb these costs and minimise the impact on our customers.

Panda Recycling, whose parent group recently sold for €1bn, is one of the largest bin collection firms in the State with some 360,000 customers.

Panda is owned by Beauparc Utilities, which also owns the Greenstar waste firm.

Last winter Beauparc closed its electricity and gas supply business, Panda Power.

Recently it emerged that key management personnel at Beauparc Utilities shared a €52.8m windfall arising from the sale of the business last year.

Businessman Eamon Waters sold Beauparc Utilities to Australian financial services giant Macquarie.

Mr Waters was reported to have received a windfall of about €367m from the €1bn sale. The group has more than 3,000 staff.