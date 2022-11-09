National Women’s Council seeks publication of report on abortion law from Minister Donnelly by end of month

The National Women’s Council (NWC) have written to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly calling for the publication of a long-awaited report on abortion reform.

It said it was a matter of “urgent importance” that the review of the abortion legislation by barrister Marie O’Shea be published before the change in Taoisigh next month amid a “concerning” legislative framework in Ireland.

Some 775 Irish residents have travelled to the UK since 2019 to seek abortions, the “vast majority” of which travelled due to Ireland’s “restrictive 12-week limit”, director Orla O’Connor said.

“Travel due to the 28-day clause for fatal foetal anomalies [is] now accounting for half of all travel from Ireland.

"This suggests that there are significant problems with access to abortion care in Ireland post-12 weeks and particularly on the grounds of fatal foetal anomaly as laid out in Section 11 of the Health Act.

“Indeed, the UK statistics give only a partial picture of denial of healthcare: we know that many women and pregnant people have had to take abortion pills without clinical oversight or support, while others have travelled to other jurisdictions.

“This is a shameful dereliction of our duty of care to these women,” Ms O’Connor said.

The NWC called on Mr Donnelly to assure the report will be published by the end of the month and to commit to delivering whatever legal and policy changes are indicated within the report.

“The robust evidence-gathering process must be matched with political leadership and a commitment to swiftly deliver amendments to the Health Act to bring our law in line with WHO guidelines and international best-practice.

“It is vital that we see abortion care as a central aspect of our women’s health programme. You have demonstrated significant commitment to other areas of women’s reproductive health, including the introduction of critical Safe Access Zones legislation, and as one of your partners on the Women’s Health Taskforce, I am now seeking a clear, public guarantee of your commitment to deliver evidence-led reform on abortion care,” director O’Connor said.