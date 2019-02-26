National Women's Council backs calls by family of Clodagh Hawe for multi-agency review into her death

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) has backed calls by the family of Clodagh Hawe for a multi-agency review into her death and the death of her sons at the hands of Alan Hawe.

It also called on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to complete and publish the findings of the ten year domestic homicide review, promised to NWCI and Women’s Aid after the death of Clodagh and her family.

"In 2016 both the National Women's Council of Ireland and Women's Aid called for a review of domestic homicides, and the then-minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald and then-garda commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan promised that a review would be published," said Orla O’Connor, Director of NWCI.

"The NWCI has very serious concerns about the length of time which was elapsed since the review was announced, and we very urgently need the findings of this review to be published," she added.

Killed: Clodagh Hawe was murdered along with her children

Ms O’Connor urged the response from the Justice Department and An Garda Siochana after the sister and mother of Clodagh took part in a television interview on RTÉ calling for answers from the garda file which could help them try to learn why Alan Hawe (41) killed Clodagh (39), their three young sons Liam (13), Niall (11), and Ryan (6), and then took his own life in August 2016.

Responding to questions about the review from the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that Commissioner Harris, speaking at a Women’s Aid event recently, said that preventing and tackling violence against women has been one of the priorities of his policing career.

"In general and without specific comment on any individual case, An Garda Síochána has started a process where domestic homicides will be reviewed to establish what lessons can be learnt from a policing perspective. One such review has been undertaken and two further cases have been identified for review," said the spokesperson.

"Lessons are also being learnt from the review of 41 homicides that is currently being undertaken and has been subject to public scrutiny in the Oireachtas and Policing Authority," they added.

"Coercive control became an offence in January 2019. Training on coercive control has started in An Garda Síochána with the initial focus being on Domestic Violence Inspectors and Divisional Protective Service Units. Training for the rest of the organisation will take place during 2019 and 2020."

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said an internal system of domestic homicide reviews is underway within An Garda Síochána to better inform its approach to domestic violence generally.

"The timeline for this review is an operational Garda matter," he said.

"Jane Monckton Smith of the University of Gloucestershire is currently training members of An Garda Síochána who have been assigned to Divisional Protective Services Units and divisional domestic abuse inspectors on coercive control in relation to domestic homicides," he added.

Clodagh Hawe with her sons Niall, Ryan and Liam on a holiday in Venice

Orla O’Connor said the interviews with Clodagh’s sister Jacqueline Connolly and mother Mary Coll underlined the importance of multi-agency domestic homicide reviews for the family, in their search for answers, and to work towards the eventual eradication of these crimes.

“In other jurisdictions, Domestic Homicide Reviews are systematic multi-agency reviews which are used to improve risk assessment and management and to identify gaps in policy and practice, following such crimes,” she said.

“Ireland must initiate the practice of multi-agency reviews of domestic homicides in Ireland every time such a crime occurs. These reviews can provide families with answers but vitally for the protection of women in the future they would assist in developing best practice responses in relation to domestic violence including risk assessment and risk management. Lessons must be learnt to ensure we can best protect victims of domestic violence,” she added.

Online Editors