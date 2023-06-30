National survey reveals high rates of anxiety and depression

Three in five people experience depression across the country while four in five experience anxiety, according to a recent survey.

Mental health organisation Aware revealed the high rates of depression and anxiety in Ireland, with 60pc of the 1,200 adults surveyed experiencing depression and 80pc said to be experiencing anxiety.

The online survey, conducted by Amárach Research from April 28 to May 4 of this year, revealed that 58pc of adults are experiencing what they believe is depression, where almost 24pc received an official diagnosis.

Of those, 52pc have experienced a depressive episode more than twice, with 27pc saying they experience depression “often”.

According to the report, a diagnosis is more likely for females and people aged between 25 and 44. Whereas, one in 10 respondents under the age of 25 believe they are currently experiencing depression.

The impact of depression is varied, with three in five saying they can live their lives as normal, but that low mood can make work and other responsibilities difficult.

Findings show that 28pc of respondents are significantly affected, saying that most days their mood is so low they can’t function.

Dr Susan Brannick, Clinical Director at Aware said: “It’s very concerning to see such high rates of depression and anxiety being reported. As a society, we have recently experienced a prolonged period of change and unrest with the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic, social and psychological impacts. It’s reasonable to expect this to have affected our mental health and our ability to cope.“

“We know that depression can have a significant impact on all aspects of a person’s life,” she added.

In the survey, financial worries is said to be the number one issue for 57pc impacting on their mental health. This is followed by relationships at 44pc, family responsibilities account for 41pc and work for 40pc.

Social issues such as the current economic climate, and housing are negatively affecting 32pc and 26pc of adults respectively.

Meanwhile, anxiety rates also appear to be high, affecting 74pc of surveyed adults, with 48pc saying they experience anxiety “frequently”.

Anxiety appears to reduce with age, impacting only 63pc of over 55s. While many said they experience a degree of anxiety, 20pc said that most days their anxiety is so bad they can’t function.

Stigma remains an issue, stated in the report – 39pc of those surveyed who delayed accessing mental health support cited “shame, embarrassment or fear of judgement”. Shame or embarrassment are particularly of concern for younger age groups.

Dr Brannick concluded: “While it’s certainly worrying to see so many people reporting experience of depression and anxiety, it is encouraging that a majority are taking action – seeking out supports and taking a proactive approach to managing their mental health. Despite this, there are still too many people suffering in silence.”