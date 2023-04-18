National strategy to ‘free up roads’, reduce congestion and reliance on private cars

A national strategy aiming to “free up roads”, reduce congestion and a reliance on private cars will be drawn up following Cabinet sign off today.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will seek permission from other senior ministers to develop the new “national demand strategy” after the plans received backlash from TDs several weeks ago and were delayed as a result.

Green Government sources insisted the proposal will involve “widespread” public consultation.

The strategy will aim to reduce congestion in our towns and cities, improve air quality and provide more and safer space for public transport, walking and cycling.

The Business Post has reported previously the strategy is likely to contain congestion fees and higher car parking charges.

“Demand management measures” in areas where there are alternative public transport and “active travel” options available, both in rural and urban areas, will be “most effective”.

It is expected that these measures will include congestion charges on motorists.

The measures in the strategy, which will begin to be drawn up following the decision by senior ministers, are likely to attract criticism especially from rural TDs.

Despite the strategy being delayed by several weeks, it is understood there haven’t been “substantive” changes made.

Last December, the updated climate action plan outlined measures which may be considered, such as less car-parking spaces on streets and in public sector workplaces in areas well served by public transport.

Separately, new proposals also to be signed off by Cabinet on Tuesday will strengthen the protection of children in the care of the State.

Tusla early years inspectors will have new powers in overseeing childcare services and better information sharing with parents.

“Fit person” regulations will give power to Tusla to assess whether or not people who are attempting to register to be a childcare provider are suitable.

Cabinet will also sign off on the changes under the General Scheme of the Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2023 brought by Childrens Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Minister O’Gorman in January got permission to draft legislation and will on Tuesday bring the new laws before senior ministers.

The laws will see new guiding principles established, which will also prioritise the interests of the child and a duty for Government agencies and bodies to cooperate with Tusla on child welfare and protection.

The legislative changes come on the back of a Tusla investigation following an RTÉ documentary into a créche, where reporters went undercover to look at standards of care in the family-run preschool.