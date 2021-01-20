National St Patricks Day parade cancelled for second year in a row

The National St Patricks Day parade in Dublin has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers announced today that the parade will again be held virtually in 2021, and will run from March 12 until March 17 inclusive.

It will be held on ‘SPF TV’, a St Patrick’s Festival TV channel, that can be accessed globally on stpatricksfestival.ie.

A spokesperson for the parade said: “Through SPF TV, the world is invited to take a front row seat at St. Patrick’s Festival 2021, connecting our family of 80 million across the globe through music, theatre, art, performance, poetry, storytelling, traditional arts, tours, street and building lighting and art installations and much more.

“While we cannot gather on the streets for the St. Patrick’s Festival Parade this March 17th, we are reimagining how we bring to life the heart and soul of the national Parade, through spectacle, marching bands, pageantry and ceremony, inviting our audiences to participate virtually and enjoy safely from their homes until we can come together again.”





Online Editors