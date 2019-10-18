Gardai have found over 100 motorists travelling over the speed limit this morning as part of National Slow Down Day.

Gardai have found over 100 motorists travelling over the speed limit this morning as part of National Slow Down Day.

National Slow Down Day: More than 100 motorists found travelling over the speed limit this morning

The operation, which began at 7am, have checked the speed of 55,035 vehicles.

So far, 131 vehicles have been detected as travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Gardai found one motorist travelling almost double the speed limit, doing 138km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R675 around Ballykinsella, Waterford.

Another check on the the M1 Lusk Dublin road found a motorist travelling 181km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Gardai also found two trucks travelling at 89km/h in a 100km/h zone on both th N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham, Donegal and the N21, Blossomhill, Rathkeale Limerick.

A garda spokesperson said: “On National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.”

Online Editors