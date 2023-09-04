National slow down day: Drivers caught doing 155kmh on motorway and 120kmh in an 80 zone in garda speed crackdown

A vehicle travelling over 120kmh in a 80kmh zone in Co Monaghan has already been detected this morning as part of a garda crackdown on speeding.

Elsewhere, gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision northbound on the M7 near Johnstown, Co Kildare.

Drivers should expect delays, including those departing Electric Picnic who are bound for Dublin.

Today’s safety operation comes following a week of tragedy on Irish roads, as the number of fatalities has risen to 127 people who have lost their lives so far this year.

This is a 25pc increase on the same period last year.

The latest victim is a man in his 60s who died yesterday following a collision between a bicycle and a car in Co Kerry. A woman in her 20s was arrested by gardaí.

Gardaí make urgent safety appeal to road users following fifth fatality this week

In the first five hours of the national speed enforcement operation today, 127 vehicles have already been detected travelling over the limits.

The speed of over 37,000 vehicles have been checked so far today.

One vehicle was found driving at 155kmh in a 120kmh zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath.

Others were found travelling as much as 30kmh over the speed limit in 100kmh zones on the N11 Timmore Newcastle, Co Wicklow and on the N21 Dooneen in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Other notable speeds include 146kmh in a 120kmh zone on the M6 Glen Athlone, Co Westmeath and 108kmh in a 80kmh zone on the R513 Herbertstown, Co Limerick.

Drivers in Mayo, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Dublin and Westmeath have also been identified as breaking the speed limit.

National Slow Down Day will continue until 7am on Tuesday.

Speaking yesterday, Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, from roads policing and community engagement, said the trauma on our roads so far this year will have “lasting impacts on families and communities”.

“An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads. Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions,” she said.

“Speeding is reckless, not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives”.

One in three of all road deaths this year were people aged under 25.

Around one in four of all deaths this year were pedestrians and approximately one in four of all deaths were passengers in vehicles while one in five of all deaths so far this year took place in August.

Organisers said due to the “alarming increase” in the number of road fatalities on Irish roads this year and in recent months, Operation Slow Down has taken on “increased urgency and relevance”.

Gardaí and road safety partners Go-Safe have detected over 105,000 drivers, up until the end of August 2023, driving in excess of the speed limit.

Gardaí stated that driving within the speed limit but at a speed inappropriate for the traffic, road, weather and vehicle conditions, is also a “significant factor in road traffic collisions”.