National Slow Down Day: Driver doing 117km/h in a 50km/h zone among 129 caught speeding

In the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, a car on the N6 at Baile An Phoill in Galway was caught driving at more than twice the speed limit – 117km/h in a 50km/h zone.

During this time period, the speed of almost 54,000 vehicles was checked with 129 drivers caught breaking the limit.

Among them was a motorist on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan, Dublin, who was caught travelling at 122km/h, despite the limit being 80km/h.

In another case, a driver on the M6 motorway was caught driving at 138km/h at Killavally, Tyrrellspass in Co Westmeath, above the 120km/h limit.

The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and to act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

"The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” said a garda spokesperson.

“Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, confirmed by a Road Saftey Authority report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one third of all fatal collisions during that time.

"The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.”

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said: "I would like to thank the majority of those who travel within the speed limits.

"However, our enforcement operations continue to detect motorists traveling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits. This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

"This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives”.