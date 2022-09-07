Ukrainian refugees wait for transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland earlier this year.

The National Indoor Arena at Abbotstown is expected to start accommodating refugees from today, after up to 130 were left without accommodation over recent nights.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) said it was “expected” that the Sport Ireland Indoor Arena in West Dublin will begin accommodating refugees from today.

In a statement issued last week, Sport Ireland said it will be making the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre available for a period of up to “six weeks as part of an emergency response initiative”.

It comes as the chief executive officer of the Irish Refugee Council (IRC), Nick Henderson, warned that newly arrived refugees face a second night of being “street homeless” and must be accommodated as a “matter of urgency”.

Mr Henderson said there is currently a serious lack of available accommodation for refugees arriving into the country seeking asylum.

At total of 19 refugees, from countries including Afghanistan, Georgia and the Congo, presented at the IRC’s Dublin office yesterday, saying they were told that “accommodation is not available to them”.

The department has confirmed that State-run accommodation for asylum seekers reached capacity last week, with up 130 refugees left with nowhere to stay as a result.

“We asked Dublin City Council if they could accommodate them, they couldn’t. And then finally we ourselves tried using our own homelessness fund which is being drawn down on a lot in recent days and weeks,” Mr Henderson said.

“We tried to use that fund to find people paid hostel accommodation but that wasn’t successful because the requirements have a particular form of ID and for residents to have a bank card and they didn’t have that therefore it didn’t work.

“As it stands, they’re still homeless and unless we get an update from the international protection accommodation service this afternoon, they will be homeless again tonight.”

Mr Henderson said people are “very worried and tired” and that at least one person has a significant health issue.

“We will try to find them accommodation but as I say, it’s very difficult indeed. We’ve given people some coffee and tea and some support to get lunch and we’ll open up a couple of rooms in our office so people can try and rest this afternoon,” he told RTÉ’s News At One.

Mr Henderson said the IRC welcomes the Sport Ireland offer of accommodation given the “dire” situation that the asylum seeker process is in but that this is an “emergency solution”.

“We’re jumping from emergency solution to emergency solution, and we don’t think there is at all enough medium-term thinking to plan out the coming months and how we can ensure moments like this do not occur again,” he said.

“Because as we see it, given the number of people applying for protection, the lack of accommodation that is out there and how difficult it is to leave direct provision we see this as very likely unfortunately to happen again unless quite drastic action takes place quite soon.”

Chief executive officer Dr Una May said Sport Ireland is “pleased to be in a position to respond positively to the Government’s request”.

“This emergency initiative will be for a period of up to six weeks, allowing the relevant authorities to provide more permanent accommodation for the refugees. Following this, the arena will be available for the beginning of the indoor athletics season,” she said.

“Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months and the wider sport sector is to be commended in that regard.

“Sport Ireland Facilities will be offering the use of the facilities on the Sport Ireland Campus for use by the refugees for the duration of their stay.”

In a statement released to Independent.ie, the DCEDIY said since February almost 37,500 people who fled the crisis in Ukraine have sought accommodation from the State, alongside 15,000 international protection (IP) applicants.

As a result, the department is currently supporting over 51,000 people, compared to 7,500 this time last year.

“The sustained high number of people seeking accommodation has resulted in the accommodation available to DCEDIY reaching capacity late last week. As a result of this, available accommodation had to be prioritised for International Protection applicants with specific vulnerabilities,” a DCEDIY spokesperson said.

“The Department has an agreement with Sport Ireland to utilise the Abbotstown facility, which is expected to become operational today (September 7th). As a result of this extra accommodation, we believe we will be able to resume offering accommodation to all international protection applicants who present.

“The twin humanitarian crises of Ukraine and high number of IP applicants continues to put real pressure on the Department’s ability to offer accommodation. Intensive work is ongoing to source further accommodation for those who are seeking protection in Ireland.”