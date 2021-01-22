National Holocaust Memorial Day: Taoiseach to endorse survivors’ message of respect during special ceremony on Sunday

Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental at his home in Dublin holding an old photograph of himself with his parents Judith and Arnold and cousin Chava. Photo: Mark Condren

NATIONAL Holocaust Memorial Day is now more important than ever given the rise in far right groups across the world, soaring misinformation and increasing levels of antisemitism, it has been warned.

It came as Holocaust survivors and their families are set to be joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin for a special ceremony on Sunday to remember the victims of extremism.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people will be able to view the virtual event from 6pm on Sunday via a live link.

The ceremony commemorates the six million Jewish people and millions of other victims who were murdered due to their ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliations or religious beliefs.

Holocaust survivors and Irish residents Tomi Reichental and Suzi Diamond will offer personal recollections of the Holocaust.

The ceremony will also include an address by the Taoiseach, readings from the Scroll of Names and a special candle lighting ceremony in memory of all who died.

Holocaust Education Trust Ireland (HETI) Chairman Professor Thomas O'Dowd said the event was more important than ever given alarming world events.

"Today, we are experiencing a surge in ‘misinformation’, an increase in anti-semitism and a prevalence of holocaust denial and distortion," he said.

Read More

Tomi Reichental, who has received multiple awards for his human rights campaigning, survived the notorious Bergen-Belsen camp and later settled in Ireland.

"What we saw was hell on earth," he warned.

Mr Reichental said it was now incumbent on everyone to ensure that truth and human rights were respected so that the world is not condemned to seeing history repeat itself.

Jonathan Philips (66) had his father's entire family fall victim to the Holocaust.

His father, Geoffrey (Günther), fled to the UK as a child after Kristallnacht in 1938 and, when he was old enough, joined the British Army.

“My father was very hesitant to talk about his experience while we were growing up,” Jonathan said.

“After his death we found about a hundred-odd pages of his account handwritten, which I regret not knowing more about before. I wish I could have asked him more about it."

Kayla Hertz (28) is from New York City but has been living in Dublin since 2014. She lost relatives on both sides of her family during the holocaust.

"There are many Jewish people living in New York City so it's common to know people whose family was affected by the holocaust,” Kayla explained.

“Moving to Ireland where Jewish people are such a minority and Holocaust education is not required in the school curriculum, it makes me want to be more proactive in spreading awareness.

"My generation will be the last who will have personally known Holocaust survivors and it's up to people like myself who have this direct experience to keep their stories alive.

"Although it’s difficult to talk about, it’s necessary.”

Read More

Online Editors