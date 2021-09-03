National Geographic channel to feature stunning aerial views of Ireland’s iconic landmarks

Viewers tuning in to the National Geographic Channel on Sunday night will be treated to a spectacular bird’s eye view of some of Ireland’s most iconic landmarks.

The season opener of the third series of “Europe from Above” features exclusive aerial shots of some of Ireland’s most famous landmarks.

The stunning panoramic views from above are part of a new six-part series that reveals some of the top cultural and geographic landmarks across Ireland as well as those in Norway, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland and Iceland.

The images provide “a unique insight into how tradition, engineering and natural wonders have shaped the continent, helping to paint a dynamic portrait of the region and the people who keep it alive,” according to the series producers.

“With each episode focused on one distinct European country, this awe-inspiring visual journey highlights and celebrates both nature’s creations and the human stories and engineering which continue to shape these great modern nations today.”

The images, using hyper-lapse photography, include shots of Croke Park in which drones follow head groundsman Stuart Wilson as he and his team unfurl coverings over more than 14,000 square metres of freshly-sown grass on the pitch.

The drones also capture swimmers at the Forty Foot in Dublin during the annual Christmas Day plunge, a stunning view of the ancient passage tombs at Knowth and Newgrange, the Cliffs of Moher and herds of deer at the Phoenix Park.

The drones also follow farmer Paraic Póil as he tends to his fields in a tractor on Inis Oirr on the Aran islands, as well as flower picker Janice Drennan as she wanders through a sea of daffodils in Co Kilkenny while members of Seal Rescue Ireland are seen rehabilitating grey seals off the coast of Co Wicklow.

Other stunning images show the Rock of Cashel, the ironic stone walls of Inis Oirr, mussels being hauled in on ropes from Killary Fjord in Connemara and the cider apple harvest at Highbank orchard in Kilkenny as well as some rare snow-covered landscapes.

The programme airs at 8pm on Sunday.