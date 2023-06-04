National conversation about assisted dying now vitally important, say experts

INCREASED longevity and a rapidly ageing population make a national conversation in Ireland over access to assisted dying supports absolutely critical.

The plea came as a conference heard that the voices of people suffering from terminal illnesses who want to avail of assisted dying need to be heard by the nation.

Under current regulations, Irish citizens who want to avail of assisted dying because of painful terminal conditions are forced to travel abroad.

A special information campaign is now being organised by Irish doctors supporting Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and End of Life Ireland (EOLI) with a series of public meetings being staged.

Cork hosted one public meeting with a special information briefing in Cork's Metropole Hotel.

Doctors insisted that the discussion about patients being allowed to have the right to assisted dying should be information-led and conducted in a respectful, dignified and helpful manner.

People in Ireland who want to opt for assisted dying currently have no option but to travel abroad - often at great cost and with an enormous impact on their families.

MAiD spokesperson Dr Andrew Lyne said an information-led conversation about assisted dying was now vitally important in Ireland.

“We believe that people dying from a terminal illness should have the choice of assisted dying and not have to endure unnecessary suffering," he said.

“This choice is increasingly being valued throughout the world and is available in an increasing number of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Spain.”

All six states in Australia have now allowed assisted dying.

A total of five countries in Europe allow assisted dying - Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Spain.

Assisted dying is not sanctioned in the UK but studies have shown that every eight days a British national travels abroad for assisted dying support.

The issue is set to become increasingly important in Ireland as the country moves from having one of the youngest to one of the oldest populations in Europe.

Increased longevity will also impact the issue - with a greater proportion of people growing old enough to face long-term illnesses.

Another medic, Dr Sinead Cotter, said it was long overdue that an Oireachtas Special Committee was now examining how assisted dying might operate in Ireland.

“It is vital that the work of this committee is completed within the lifetime of this government,” she said.

Amongst those who participated in the panel discussion was Tom Curran, the partner of Marie Fleming and long recognised as a leading advocate for the right to Assisted Dying-End of Life Ireland.