National College of Art and Design opens its doors to showcase future designers

Meet the class of 2023, the talented designers of the future.

The National College of Art and Design (NCAD) in Dublin is opening its doors for a week to give the public access to the work of 42 graduates across disciplines of fashion, textile and surface design, jewellery and fine art studies.

The NCAD campus on Thomas Street will be open from tomorrow until June 16 with a programme including exhibitions of graduating and postgraduate student work, a schedule of live and online events and a dedicated online platform offering each student an opportunity to explain their work.

Entry is free of charge to the showcase, which offers an opportunity for students to highlight their work and to engage with potential employers.

Among the 14 fashion graduates showing are Niamh Cowley, from Naas, Co Kildare, whose graduate collection was inspired by photos of her granny’s 1950s summer holidays. Nostalgic images of caravans and mobile homes were printed and factored onto pockets, sleeves and shoulders.

Mila Burov experimented with fabric manipulation such as shirring and sashiko embroidery to quilt her avant-garde take on streetwear. Colours are vibrant with a voluminous, short bomber orange jacket in neoprene with ruffled neckline, and oversized pink cotton taffeta dress with shirring, double ruffles and padded frill.

She used as many organic, recycled and low-impact fabrics as possible and dyed organdy material using avocado skin and stones.

Ms Burov, who has interned for Louis Copeland and Sons, said she wanted to produce intrinsically strong art and her collection drew on several visual references, from flowers at Dublin’s Botanic Gardens to 16th-century Elizabethan art.

Megan Thomas comes from Co Leitrim and her graduate collection was inspired by her grandparents’ glamorous honeymoon in Jersey during the Battle of Flowers festival in 1960. Ms Thomas’s grandfather worked in the glove industry in Didcot and she reprised the lace holes in the storm flap of her satin-coated cotton raincoat.

The former Emirates cabin crew member played with proportions and scaled up the pattern of the thumb shape to create a jacket that can be worn two ways, and her idea of removing pockets is to allow customers to customise their clothing.

Anna Rave from Germany said she took inspiration from architectural drawings of various homes she had lived in across the world. Her tailored collection was big on comfort, especially her felted lambswool jumpers with contrasting trim. Her next stop is to work for Irish designer Jennifer Slattery.

Conor O’Brien’s Anam Corp collection features luxurious natural fabrics such as cotton poplin, worsted suiting, moleskin and knitwear made in native Irish Galway fleece. Mr O’Brien, from Rathfarnham in Dublin, has already launched his own slow fashion brand with a twist on traditional Aran knitwear.