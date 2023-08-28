National Cinema Day: €4 tickets for all movies in cinemas across the country

Movie lovers are in for a treat this weekend as cinemas across Ireland will be offering tickets at a reduced rate.

National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday, September 2, and all participating cinemas will be offering €4 tickets all day for any show.

This year’s initiative, supported by Screen Ireland, will also see premium seats and 3D screenings reduced to €4.

Last year’s National Cinema Day saw over 200,000 admissions on the day, making it the biggest cinema-going day of the year.

Approximately 99pc of cinemas in the country will participate in this initiative, including cinemas in every county, offering a wide variety of new and recent releases for audiences to see.

Following the success of blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, the cinema industry in Ireland is said to have united “to celebrate the ritual of cinema-going and the important place it has in Irish life”.

According to The International Union of Cinemas, Ireland has the highest screen density per capita of any European country, with an average of one cinema screen per 10,000 people.

Irish filmmaker of Evil Dead Rise, Lee Cronin, said there's nothing like “the magic of going to the movies”.

"The shared communal experience of enjoying films as they were meant to be seen – on the big screen with a captive audience, is one of my favourite things to do,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to celebrating National Cinema Day by catching as many films as I can, and re-watching some of the great movies I've already enjoyed at the cinema this year."

Director of Omniplex Cinemas Mark Anderson said: "Cinema has been much loved in Irish society for over a century and we are delighted, alongside most of the other cinemas in the country, to participate in National Cinema Day by offering €4 tickets for all shows, all day, including new releases.”

Meanwhile, tickets can be purchased through the websites of participating cinemas, and at the box office.

Audiences are also advised to check local cinema listings to check out what’s screening at their local cinema.

Some of the movies on show include Irish titles such as Ballywalter, starring Patrick Kielty, which will have special previews on the day, along with Tarrac, which will also have special previews on September 2.

Irish comedy Apocalypse Clown opens in cinemas on the weekend of National Cinema Day.

Popular titles will also continue to screen on the day including Equalizer 3, The Blackening, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Meg 2: The Trench, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Strays, and Haunted Mansion.

Participating cinemas include Arc Cinemas, Carrick Cineplex, Century Cinemas, Cineworld, Eclipse Cinemas, Eye Cinema, Gate Cinemas, IFI Cinemas, IMC Cinemas, Odeon Cinemas, Omniplex Cinemas, Vue Cinemas, and many more.