National Children’s Hospital: Contractor wants to put back completion date again, says Health Minister

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there is no agreement between the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and contractor BAM on a date for the completion of the new National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said the contractor for the NCH, submitted a completion date of March 2024 before resubmitting to push the date out to May.

Mr Donnelly said another resubmission was sent in for another date beyond May 2024 – but it had not been accepted by the board.

“The board is in very intensive engagement with the contractor on this. The latest date that’s been agreed by the board is May, that’s when the handover would happen and CHI (Children’s Health Ireland) finishes out the commissioning work,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The contractor has signalled to the board that they don’t believe they’re going to be able to meet May. There isn’t an agreed final or future date.

“I’m deeply frustrated with the ongoing delays from the contractor and with the level of claims from the contractor coming in now at nearly €760 million.

“I am absolutely determined that we are going to get children treated in his hospital as quickly as possible. There has been intensive engagement between the board and contractor in recent months.”

He added that said the board was doing “a commendable job” despite delays to the delivery of the NCH, which was planned to open this year before the Covid-19 pandemic and construction shutdown prolonged delays.

“The board came to me some time ago and said they need significant additional resources to fight these claims and they have been fighting these claims.

“The board is doing its job in terms of fighting these claims but it’s not enough to just keep the cost down, we have to get the hospital open.”

He said circumstances now were different from those in 2019, when a review found the NCH would cost more than €1.43 billion and the completion date would be pushed back.

A combination of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine had caused a significant rise in costs and that wasn’t the contractor’s fault, he said.

“It’ll be the final agreement on some number. The contractor is saying we want an extra €760 million, the board obviously is saying you’re not getting anything like that. That’s an ongoing intensive interaction between the board and the contractor.”

Mr Donnelly wouldn’t be drawn on whether the NCH would cost in excess of €2 billion. He said the NCH was 90pc complete and remaining work to be done was “inside the hospital, mainly on finishing out the mechanical and electrical works.”