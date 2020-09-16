National and local commemorations to be held for those who have died from Covid-19

A programme of national and local events will be arranged in the coming months to commemorate those who’ve died during the pandemic.

As part of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 roadmap, the nation will be offered the chance to grieve locally and nationally.

The events will “commemorate those we have lost, to celebrate all those who have helped us survive and endure, and ensure there is support from all those who feel alone or lost.”

The Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht will work with the National Archives, Creative Ireland and the Arts Council to develop initiatives to “capture the experience of COVID-19 in Ireland,” according to a small section within the 60 page plan.

The document notes: “COVID-19 has also brought grief and loss to our lives in ways that most of us have not experienced in our lifetime.

“They have raised our awareness of the importance of the processes and rituals related to bereavement, dying and death.

“It is important as a people that we pause and reflect, take time to remember and pay tribute both to those who have lost their lives but also to everyone who has contributed to how we have faced and are facing the challenges together.”

The Government will collaborate with national and local media, civil society groups and church groups regarding the plans and their timing.

The document notes: “We all have very different experiences of memories of what happened in 2020.

“There have been a number of initiatives in different fields to catalogue our experience of COVID-19.

“In the future, it will be important to be able to look back and reflect on what we have learned about ourselves as a society.”

1,787 people have died from Covid-19 and over 30,000 have been diagnosed with the virus.

