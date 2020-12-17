National Ambulance Service to volunteer in Northern Ireland amid pressure on health system

The Health Service Executive (HSE) tonight confirmed that the National Ambulance Service has been contacted by their counterparts in Northern Ireland for assistance.

Three paramedic crews from the National Ambulance Service have already volunteered their services to ease pressure on the health system in Northern Ireland this weekend which recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infections today over the past month.

The crews are among those from the NAS who answered the call to work in hard-hit areas of Belfast, Craigavon and Lisburn from tomorrow through to Monday to ease the pressure on ambulance crews there, RTE reported this evening.

"The National Ambulance service was contacted by our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) requesting support across the weekend due to extraordinary circumstances. Our plan is to support our colleagues in the NIAS to maintain service delivery and pre-hospital care during a particularly challenging time for them."

"This support will not impact in any way on the National Ambulance Service's normal operations and care delivery. We would like to thank the National Ambulance Service personnel for their assistance with this request and wish them a Happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was very grateful for the dig out.

In a statement to RTE, it said: "This additional capacity is very welcome and NIAS are extremely grateful to our colleagues in NAS and their staff for agreeing to, for the second time over the past 12 months, lend their support at a challenging time."

"These challenges, while longstanding, have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in a significant number of staff unavailable for work at any time as they are required to self-isolate as a result of themselves, or a member of their household, testing positive or displaying symptoms of Covid-19."

The development comes after 12 new Covid-related deaths were reported in the North today on top of 656 new cases.

It has also emerged that a six-week lockdown starting on St Stephen’s Day is looking increasingly likely in Northern Ireland in which all non-essential shops and services would be closed, although schools are set to remain open following the Christmas break.

Online Editors