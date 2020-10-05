Upward curve: Testing centres have been responding to higher case numbers in recent weeks with a total of 977 confirmed cases over the weekend Photo: Collins

The entire country is on the brink of the toughest Covid-19 controls after experts recommended Level 5 restrictions for the next four weeks.

Under Level 5, people would be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within a 5km radius.

No visitors to homes would be allowed.

However, schools and creches would remain open with protective measures in place.

Restaurants and pubs would be allowed to open only for takeaways or deliveries and only essential retail outlets would stay open.

Unlike during the first nationwide lockdown, the over-70s would be expected to manage their own movements and would not be instructed to stay indoors.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is recommending Level 5 restrictions for the next four weeks. The seeking of a maximum lockdown nationwide has shocked the Government.

The three Coalition leaders will meet chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan today.

The Level 5 restrictions advice comes in a letter from Nphet, after a weekend in which almost 1,000 new infections were recorded.

Dr Holohan returned to chair an unusual Sunday conference of the team, a sign that the situation is regarded as highly serious.

He had been expected back at his desk today, resuming the helm from Dr Ronan Glynn, his deputy, after taking leave for family reasons in July.

There are now 134 people in hospital with Covid-19, the highest number since the end of June.

The upward creep in infections effectively now pits the Government against Nphet in a possible crisis for the Cabinet in its consideration of public health advice.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said yesterday: "It is very difficult and tough on people. But as a Government we have to stand ready.

"Further recommendations from Nphet will be examined swiftly."

Sources last night initially suggested that the Government would not defy any recommendation from Dr Holohan.

But when Level 5 was recommended, there was a stunned reaction from Government with one source saying: "This has surprised Government, given its societal and economic indications."

The request for extra restrictions will go to an oversight committee headed by the country's top civil servant, Martin Fraser, which would consider wider societal and economic impacts.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Covid could then meet today. An incorporeal Cabinet meeting could then rubber-­stamp any proposals.

Mr McGrath had said at lunchtime yesterday he sincerely hoped further restrictions would not be necessary.

He added, however: "But I think we have to be straight with people. The numbers are deeply concerning and the current trend that we are witnessing is not sustainable.

"I know that people are weary. We are all weary. Everyone has paid a price in terms of their own personal liberty. Many have paid a very significant economic price because of the restrictions that we have had to impose, and the overall economic impact of Covid-19.

"But we need to get on top of this and we need to do more. We all need to ask ourselves what more can we do to adhere to the public health advice, which we all know at this stage."

Business lobby group Ibec last night said that, given the "seriousness of the Nphet recommendations for our economy and society", the evidence underpinning them must be published.

"It is intolerable that after six months we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions," said CEO Danny McCoy.

A total of 364 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported yesterday. Including Saturday's figure of 613, the weekend total comes to 977. No new deaths were recorded, with the national toll standing at 1,810 fatalities. There have now been 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with cases now rising at 4-5pc per day and the R number moving to between 1.2 and 1.4, showing the virus has not been contained.

Three-quarters of the new cases are in the age groups under 45 years, with a national incidence rate of 108 per 100,000 over the last fortnight.

Lifford/Stranorlar in Donegal has a current rate of 602.6 per 100,000 and Celbridge in Kildare is at 305.2. The Kimmage/Rathmines area of Dublin has a rate of 282.8.

Infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey said rapid contact tracing and massive investment in public health was required.

