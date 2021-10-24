Nation braced for Covid wave as in-fighting and errors revealed

“Now is the time to hold our nerve,” a senior Government said this weekend as the country braces for Covid-19 infection rates to hit levels not seen since the life-and-death crisis last January.

As concern grows that Covid rates will soar again, threatening the health system this winter, a book to be published this week reveals significant missteps and serious interpersonal relationship fault lines in the management of the crisis to date.

The book also discloses the “firm belief” of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan that the Government’s failure to follow Nphet’s advice this time last year meant the country lost control of the virus in the run-up to Christmas, leading to 100,000 hospitalisations and 1,420 deaths in January.

The revelations could lead to louder calls for a public inquiry into Ireland’s management of the pandemic and will be seized upon should the crisis get out of control again, as some fear, in the weeks and months ahead.

An extract of the book, A State of Emergency: The Story of Ireland’s Covid Crisis, by Virgin Media journalist Richard Chambers, is published in the Sunday Independent today.

It reveals that Dr Holohan believes the Government’s decision not to introduce Level 5 restrictions last October had a “major impact” in January when hospitals were overwhelmed and the third wave death toll rose to record levels.

Dr Holohan is quoted as saying: “We had an opportunity to intervene with the full set of Level 5 restrictions which, we believe, should be tried for a four-week period of time. Two weeks later we were back to the same decision point.

“Things got worse. We needed it then for six weeks instead of four. We needed two more weeks for it, and we started two weeks later — so that’s a whole four weeks later than we would have been. We never really got back to a point of sufficient control.”

At the time, the Government believed it was being “bounced” by Nphet into a Level 5 decision, which led to an extraordinary attack on Dr Holohan by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar live on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live. Dr Holohan’s late wife and family are disclosed to have been “particularly upset” at Mr Varadkar’s intervention.

The book refers to an “underlying resentment” toward Dr Holohan and the belief of “many in the political sphere” that he was “wielding too much power”. Some politicians admit there was an “element of jealousy” about his “national icon status”.

However, the book is also revealing of Dr Holohan’s robust management style, which is questioned by some, even within Nphet.

While on compassionate leave to care for his terminally ill wife at the time, Dr Holohan is said to have told his deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn: “Stick to your principles, stand up to the political pressure, make the calls. Don’t be afraid.”

The chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling group, Professor Philip Nolan, states: “I have to honestly say I think October was one of those points where Tony’s strong style got the better of him. Urgent action was necessary, but I do think the whole process of how advice was delivered to the Government could have been better handled.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tells the author that what is referred to as the “blazing row” last October after Dr Holohan’s return may have affected how the Government viewed Nphet’s Christmas recommendations later. “It may have had. It may have had,” he admits.

Prof Nolan is quoted as saying: “Those tensions, the anger and the suspicion, were all still hanging in the air” by the time of the Christmas decision.

“If we hadn’t had this row in October, perhaps we might have been listened to.”

At the time, the Government determined there would be a “meaningful Christmas”. However, following the emergence of a new variant in the UK, Covid rates soared to a January peak of more than 2,000 hospitalisations and 200 in ICUs.

Yesterday, Mr Varadkar revealed anxiety about the potential emergence of another variant of the virus this winter, which would throw the Government and Nphet’s projections into serious doubt.

More than 75 cases of a potentially more transmissible strain of the coronavirus have already been recorded in Ireland. The strain was first detected here in June.

There are concerns that the subvariant — known as Delta Plus — could be the most transmissible so far, but there is no evidence yet that it is more resistant to vaccines.

Should the new strain prove more transmissible, it is “inevitable” it will become dominant in Ireland, but that will not be known for up to 10 weeks.

Ahead of the further reopening last week, the Government, based on modelling by Nphet, anticipates Covid hospitalisations of more than 1,000, with 150 in ICUs by the end of November, the highest levels since the crisis last Christmas and into January.

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed 2,427 new cases of Covid-19. There were 449 people in hospital, down eight from Friday, but 93 are being treated in ICU, up three in 24 hours.

There was concern last week that the Government, based on Nphet’s assessment, proceeded to open nightclubs in particular, and lift more Covid restrictions while leaving others in place.

This weekend, a senior government source said: “The Covid rates are expected to increase significantly by the end of November, but we must have faith in the vaccination process. We must learn to live with Covid. Now is the time to hold our nerve.”

However, should Covid get out of control again and overwhelm hospitals, the public will point to the management of the latest wave.

The new book also reveals there was a serious falling out between Dr Holohan and the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Colm Henry. It states: “Colm Henry phoned Holohan, a man he has known for over 30 years. The respect between the two is steadfast. It’s understood that Henry told the CMO he’d blown it. He told the Nphet chair that he’d always have his back and that he’d stood alongside him on many dark days, but there was no escaping the fact he’d made a dog’s dinner of the recommendation and how he landed it on the Government. Tempers flared.”

It also reports strains between Nphet and HSE chief executive Paul Reid, who himself was “shocked and surprised” by Nphet’s recommendation to go to Level 5 this time last year.

However, Nphet members were “dismayed” when Mr Reid gave a presentation to the Government at the time to the effect that the hospitals were coping.

“To members of Nphet, the fact that Reid had, as they saw it, gone to bat for the Government was a body blow and deepened a feeling that he wasn’t an ally in the public health arena.”