Nation braced for Covid wave as in-fighting and errors revealed

HSE boss Paul Reid. Picture by Frank McGrath

“Now is the time to hold our nerve,” a senior Government said this weekend as the country braces for Covid-19 infection rates to hit levels not seen since the life-and-death crisis last January.

As concern grows that Covid rates will soar again, threatening the health system this winter, a book to be published this week reveals significant missteps and serious interpersonal relationship fault lines in the management of the crisis to date.

The book also discloses the “firm belief” of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan that the Government’s failure to follow Nphet’s advice this time last year meant the country lost control of the virus in the run-up to Christmas, leading to 100,000 hospitalisations and 1,420 deaths in January.

