Members of the public have been warned to check whether they have Kinder chocolate at home ahead of Easter following an outbreak of salmonella linked to certain Kinder products.

Health officials in Belgium have ordered Kinder manufacturer Fererro to cease production following the outbreak in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Which products are affected?

The products which have been recalled for all best by dates under the latest alert in Ireland are as follows:

Kinder Surprise (20g)

Kinder Surprise (20g x 3)

Kinder Mini Eggs (75g)

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit (150g)

Kinder Surprise (100g)

Kinder Schokobons (all pack sizes)

Read More

What are the symptoms of salmonella poisoning?

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.

What to do if you or your child gets sick?

Dr Paul McKeown, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the HSE-HPSC, said: “The likelihood of any individual child becoming sick as a result of eating this product is extremely low. Only a very small percentage of children who have eaten this product over the last few weeks has developed salmonella infection.

"The symptoms of salmonella infection in children (nausea and vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea) are mild in the majority of cases, and can be managed at home.”

He went on to say: “If your child develops more worrying symptoms such as a lot of diarrhoea, diarrhoea with blood in it, a lot of vomiting, a high temperature or a nasty headache, you should seek medical advice from your GP. It is important to remember that the majority of children who develop vomiting and diarrhoea are unlikely to have salmonella infection, and are more likely to have a simple viral tummy upset, which can be treated simply with paracetamol and fluids by mouth.”

What are my consumer rights?

The FSAI is warning consumers who may have any of the affected products at home not to eat them.

“We know that many of these Kinder products are popular at this time of year with Easter approaching. We urge consumers to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that they are not eaten,” the FSAI said.

Anyone who has the products at home is urged to contact Ferrero at consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 (UK).

Or at consumers.ireland@ferrero.com or +44 (0)330 053 8943 (Ireland) to get a full refund.

Alternatively, some retailers including Tesco are encouraging customers to return the items in store. Tesco said no receipt is required for refund.

A spokesperson for the Consumers' Association of Ireland said: “When the consumer purchases an item they contract with the seller. When something goes wrong then they are entitled to a refund. The problem is that proof of purchase is also required and that may present difficulties. A bank statement can serve the purpose but that may take time.”

How widespread is the outbreak?

The outbreak was first identified following an investigation by UK health authorities and the Irish Health Protection Surveillance Centre of the HSE (HPSC).

On Saturday April 2 the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) made its first recall of Kinder Surprise products, after 10 cases of salmonella had been detected in Ireland.

However, the recall has now been extended to more products, irrespective of best before date, with 15 cases of salmonella now reported in Ireland so far.

The FSAI, together with the HPSC, launched an investigation into the food poisoning outbreak which is affecting Ireland, the UK and a number of other European countries.

It said the cases reported in Ireland involved the same strain of salmonella responsible for the UK outbreak and that a number of the Irish cases involved young children, all of whom fully recovered.

On Wednesday, Europe's health agency had said it was investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries, mostly among children aged under 10.

Belgium has also ordered Ferrero to shut its production plant there.





Read More



