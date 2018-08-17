Names of 796 babies written on white sheets and sewn to fence at Tuam mother and baby home grave site

The names of the 796 babies who died in the Tuam mother and baby home have been written on white sheets and sewn to a fence at the grave site by nine Galway women.

At the burial site, the is a small plaque which reads, “In Loving Memory of those buried here. Rest in Peace,” but there is no list of names.

The nine women involved in this project seek to make a statement ahead of Pope Francis's visit to Ireland, with one woman writing that the State has joined together with the Church to “celebrate and host an icon of known pedophilia, sex trafficking, physical and mental abuse of children and adults.”

“Remembering the 796 babies who died here and remained buried in the remains of a sewage tank - we ask that they be removed and given a proper burial,” wrote Erin Darcy, one of the women involved in the project.

“796 children without a proper resting place, without their names on a monument. Without reverence and respect to the families that continue to grieve the atrocities of the Church.”

This latest project also seeks to remember the ten women that died in the mother and baby home, their names are also listed.

The sheets used in the project were sourced from local hotels, as a symbol of the work the women kept in religious institutions were forced to do.

The list of names was uncovered by Catherine Corless, and a vigil is being organised by these women in Tuam on August 26 - the day of the Pope’s mass in the Phoenix Park.

Ms Darcy took to Instagram to post pictures of the project, with her captions demanding accountability from the Catholic Church.

Calling on the State to provide the people of Ireland an explanation, Ms Darcy wrote: “When will we stop bowing to false gods and authority?”

“A collar does not make a good person. A promise and a prayer does not provide justice for crimes of sexual violence, neglect and murder. The Pope has no place here. The Church has no place in the State,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“The crimes of the Church go shrugged off for a good boy wink and money lined pockets."

Ms Darcy writes that the State owes its people an explanation, apology, and “to defend the lives and memories of the families they have let down.”

