Nama under fire as housing claims don't match up with data

Nama has been challenged over claims it is meeting its house-building targets when Government figures show it has fallen far short.

The agency's record on housing has also been questioned after it emerged that fewer than half of the units it built are affordable homes.

The Department of Finance released figures showing Nama delivered 11,761 homes to the end of March, 40pc short of the 20,000 it set out to provide by the end of this year.

Nama also released figures but claimed delivery of 17,380 homes. It said while it would not hit 20,000 by the end of this year, it would meet the target before the end of 2021.

It explained the discrepancy by saying its figure included homes that it 'indirectly delivered' while the department's did not.

Indirect delivery occurred "when Nama funds necessary early-stage work to get a development to a stage where its completion can be financed by private sector lenders".

Sinn Féin TD and housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, who sought the figures from the department, said Nama's performance was unimpressive.

"The numbers released by the department are not what they should be and it's not just about delivering houses, it's about delivering homes that people can afford and Nama has not achieved that," he said.

Just 38pc of the homes counted by the department had a price under €300,000, while 45pc were priced between €300,000 and €500,000 and 17pc cost more than €500,000.

Newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has defined affordable housing as units costing up to €260,000.

"Nama was to contribute to the social and economic development of the State but the social element was badly served," Mr O'Brien said.

"It was also required to deliver a maximum commercial return to the State so the two aims are in conflict."

He said he feared the outcome if the same approach was taken to the new Land Development Agency (LDA).

"It's too late for anything to be done about Nama but this is a salutary lesson with regard to the LDA because the way it is structured, the Government is about to create Nama mark two.

"It is expected to deliver 150,000 homes over 20 years but there are concerns that it will be structured as a commercial semi-state like Nama, it won't be answerable to Freedom of Information and therefore not transparent which was a problem with Nama, and it will not deliver affordable homes at a time when affordability is one of the biggest problems in housing."

A spokesman for Nama defended the agency's record on affordability, saying it was bound by legislation and EU state aid rules.

"All transactions conducted by Nama debtors and receivers are required to take place at market value to maximise the amount recovered for the taxpayer from Nama's secured loans," he said.

"In addition, Nama debtors can only build in accordance with the relevant planning permissions granted by planning authorities. These permissions can include a mix of homes, both starter homes and larger homes."

He added that Nama had provided 2,600 social homes, which was 30pc above target.

Nama took over housing projects from broke developers in 13 counties, but most were in Dublin where 8,449 homes were built.

Semi-detached and terraced houses made up 54pc of the homes, while 35pc were apartments and 7pc were detached.