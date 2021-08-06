‘Nadine Lott fled her abuser, but society failed to protect her,’ charity chief claims

The chief executive of a domestic violence charity has said society did not do enough to protect Nadine Lott.

The 30-year-old beauty therapist was murdered by her former partner, Daniel Murtagh (34), in her Wicklow home in December 2019.

They had previously been in a relationship and had a young daughter together but were long-separated by the time of the killing.

In the weeks leading up to the fatal assault, Ms Lott told her ex nothing would ever happen between them again.

Mary McDermott, the CEO of Safe Ireland, said Ms Lott ended her unhealthy relationship but was still pursued and killed by Murtagh.

She also told the Irish Independent a national service plan needs to be rolled out to protect victims of domestic abuse across the country.

“Our immediate and first thoughts go to Nadine’s family,” Ms McDermott said.

“Here is a clear case where Nadine knew her relationship with Daniel Murtagh was unhealthy.

“Nadine did ‘just leave him’ and acted on her own behalf. She fled her abuser, who, nonetheless, pursued and killed her.

“As a society, we did not protect her. We call again for the development and delivery of a national DSGBV [domestic, sexual and gender-based violence] service plan that ensures secure access to skilled supports for all victims locally, regardless of their postcode.

“We are also shocked that defence arguments are still made about a perpetrator’s ‘prior’ good character.

“Such attitudes demonstrate no insight whatsoever into the subtle nature of coercive control and themselves contribute to the toxic secrecies of gender-based violence.”

Murtagh’s defence had claimed the fatal assault would not have happened had he not consumed a large amount of alcohol and drugs.

However, Ms McDermott said substance abuse does not cause domestic violence but instead exacerbates existing controlling patterns.

Murtagh’s murder conviction comes at a time when domestic violence remains a serious issue in Ireland, with reported cases increasing since the Covid pandemic.

Overall, serious assaults dropped by 22pc in the 12 months to June this year, but such attacks in domestic settings have risen by 4.4pc.

Gardaí have repeatedly encouraged victims of domestic violence to come forward, and under Operation Faoiseamh have made more than 33,200 contacts or attempted contacts with victims of abuse since the beginning of the pandemic.

Figures from the Court Service annual report also indicate there has been a 65pc increase in domestic violence applications over the past five years, with 22,970 last year.

At the beginning of the pandemic, gardaí estimated domestic violence reports increased by up to 30pc in some areas.

By the end of last year, there had been a 10pc increase in applications for safety orders, an 8pc rise in applications for protection orders, a 17pc increase in applications for interim barring orders and an 8pc rise in applications for barring orders.

Ms McDermott said the pandemic has not increased instances of domestic violence but rather highlighted the depths of the problem.

“While Covid-19 has given rise to an increase in domestic and sexual violence, Covid has not caused domestic violence, it has exposed it,” she said. “Substance abuse does not cause violence, it exacerbates existing patterns of entitlement and control.”