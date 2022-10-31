Mystery surrounds ancient remains of baby boy found at ‘Halloween’s home’

Mystery still surrounds the identity and burial of a baby boy, whose 1,500-year-old skeletal remains were discovered during excavations at an ancient site that is said to be “the home of Halloween”.

The infant uncovered at the Tlachtga (Hill of Ward), near Athboy, Co Meath, is the second found buried near a significant historical site in the county.

The other was found during excavations of the ditch of Rath na Rig at Tara, and archaeologists cannot explain why they were buried in isolation.

The remains of the Tlachtga baby were found during excavations in 2014 and are stored in the School of Archaeology in UCD. They will eventually be transferred to the National Museum of Ireland.

Radiocarbon dating has shown that the child, who was buried with a “degree of ceremony”, was probably born around the time of St Patrick.

It is commonly held that Tlachtga was at one time a major religious centre where druids would gather at the festival of Samhain to light a fire in a ritual to bring back the sun god the following year.

In that era, all fires in Ireland were quenched and only relit from embers of the blaze on the Hill of Ward on a night when it is said the veil between this world and the next was so thin that ghosts and evil spirits could roam the land.

The tradition of wearing masks also came from that time as people would wear them to disguise themselves so the ghouls would not recognise them as human.

The excavations, led by Dr Steven Davis of the UCD School of Archaeology and Caitriona Moore, and funded by the Royal Irish Academy and Meath County Council, were carried out to better understand the dating and function of the site.

“The remains of the baby are still securely held within the School of Archaeology at UCD,” Dr Davis said.

“The infant was DNA-tested and this showed he was a boy who sadly died at only six to nine months old. There is no obvious cause of death, but infant mortality was likely quite high in the past.

“We know the baby was born at around the time of St Patrick, most likely some time early in the fifth century AD, at the very end of the Iron Age or the start of the early medieval period. The DNA suggested his ancestors might not be local, with possible connections to Britain.

“We cannot discount a deliberate burial, but there is no evidence of it. A similar isolated infant was found in the ditch of Rath na Rig at Tara and, again, we don’t really know how these children ended up in these contexts.

“The child at the Hill of Ward was buried with a degree of ceremony, though. It was a formal burial, as in there was care taken beyond just either dumping the body in a ditch or even putting it in a dug grave. Somebody cared about this infant.

“There was a setting made with stones that were placed on top of the burial as well. It was a small trench, though. The infant was in a three-metre section, so there is obviously the potential for there to be additional burials in the same structure.

“The site is a very important site, a significant Bronze Age hilltop enclosure or hill fort, and then a major, late Iron Age or early medieval ritual centre too.”

John Gilroy, an archaeolo- gist and folklorist and author of Tlachtga: Celtic Fire Festival, said the remains proved a fascinating connection to local folklore, which said a baby was buried on the site long before the remains of the infant were discovered.

“I grew up in the hill’s shadow and I’ve always had a huge interest in the site,” the former Labour senator said.

“I find it intriguing that local people will tell you a baby was buried up there, but in their minds it was a couple of hundred years ago. Isn’t it curious that this tale about the baby may have been handed down through the centuries?

“It all adds to the mystery of the hill where it is reputed that Halloween started.”