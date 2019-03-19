Mystery remains over missing Tina two years on as gardaí draw a blank

Gardaí searching for missing woman Tina Satchwell admitted all leads in the case so far have failed to yield any clue as to solving the mystery over what happened to her two years ago.

A senior Garda source confirmed that it has no plans, as yet, for any further major searches ahead of the second anniversary of Ms Satchwell's disappearance tomorrow.

Ms Satchwell was last seen by husband Richard on March 20, 2017 when she asked him to leave their Youghal, Co Cork, home on an errand.

She was not at their home when he returned a few hours later and he presumed she had gone to stay with her family. He reported her missing four days later.

A huge Garda search operation and an analysis of hours of CCTV security camera footage has failed to yield any clue as to what happened to her.

Ms Satchwell did not have a passport, and there was no indication she had purchased tickets to travel overseas by either plane or ferry.

"At this point, all the indications are that Tina never left Ireland," the source said.

Gardaí searched CCTV footage from all Irish ports and airports without any sighting of Ms Satchwell being found.

UK police have also checked for Ms Satchwell, who was 45 when she vanished, at their ports and airports, and at locations in the UK where she used to live.

Mr Satchwell has repeatedly pleaded with his wife to return home and said his life had become a nightmare without her. He could not be contacted for comment about the second anniversary of his wife's disappearance.

Last Christmas, he insisted he remained convinced Ms Satchwell was alive - and issued a fresh appeal for anyone who may have information about her movements or whereabouts to contact gardaí.

"Every morning I wake up, I am waiting for the door to open or the phone to go (to say Tina has been found safe)," he said. "That is a daily thing for me, even now. I feel sadness and hope - that is all I have. I don't have anything else."

