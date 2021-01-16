| 6.4°C Dublin

Mystery persists around the final resting places of 5,000 discarded children

Shane Phelan

Absence or destruction of burial records hampered inquiry into mother and baby homes

Baby shoes at the burial site of the mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

In or around 1990, the matron of St Columba’s Hospital asked a groundsman to incinerate institutional records. The facility in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is now a nursing home but it has had a number of previous incarnations.

It was built as a workhouse in 1854 and in 1923 it was designated by local government minister Ernest Blythe as a county home for “aged and infirm persons, chronic invalids, children, expectant unmarried mothers, harmless lunatics and idiots”.

Unwed pregnant women from Kilkenny and parts of Waterford had little option but to go to Thomastown as the board of health excluded them from the county hospital in Kilkenny city.

