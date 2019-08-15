The family of Nóra Quoirin face a further agonising wait to find out what happened to the Irish teenager as a post-mortem examination is yet to determine how she died.

Mystery over Nora Quoirin's death goes on as family wait for post-mortem answer

Malaysian officials had expected to establish an exact cause of death for the 15-year-old by yesterday afternoon.

However, despite four medical staff carrying out the post mortem, there have been no conclusive results yet and examinations will continue this morning.

Matthew Searle, CEO of the Lucie Blackman Trust which has been helping the Quoirin family, said: "The post mortem is ongoing, therefore no conclusion has been reached yet."

He also appealed to people not to speculate on what happened to the teenager who went missing on August 4 from the Dusun jungle resort in Malaysia.

"There will be a time for comment but that time is not now. Let the family grieve in peace," he added.

A police press conference, which had been due to take place yesterday, is now expected to take place at an as-yet unspecified time today.

A pathologist from Kuala Lumpur general hospital, a local hospital doctor and two experts from the department of chemistry have been carrying out the post-mortem examination.

It comes as a volunteer who helped the search said that Nóra's remains were found in an area that was previously searched by rescue teams, adding further mystery to the case.

Sean Yeap, a hiker, told a reporter: "I think maybe she was elsewhere and walked to the stream perhaps to drink some water.

"The place where she was found is not easy to find. I wonder if she had been following the stream as there were no footprints which means she could have been walking in the water as it was not very deep."

A lawyer for the family has said that Malaysian police should accept an offer by French authorities to help investigate the death.

"The family expects the police to do a thorough investigation into the incident, including criminal angles," their lawyer, Sankara N Nair, told Reuters, clarifying an earlier comment that the family "won't press for anything" did not mean they opposed a full inquiry.

Feared

He urged Malaysian police to accept an offer by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to help investigate the circumstances of the death.

"It's a very good proposal," he said. "I hope police will accept the assistance."

Mr Nair did not elaborate.

The family initially feared a criminal angle in the disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left her family voluntarily.

An initial investigation yielded no evidence of criminal behaviour but police would look at all possibilities, Malaysia's deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor said on Tuesday.

Following the discovery of Nóra's body, her family said their "hearts are broken".

In an emotional statement, they also offered their thanks to those involved in the search for the 15-year-old.

"Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.

"The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

"We will always love our Nóra."

The statement added: "We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nóra and trying their best to find her.

"We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time.

"Nóra has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family.

"To all our friends and family at home, we can't thank you enough for all your love."

Her body was found on Tuesday beside a small stream, about 2.5km from the jungle resort of Dusun, where the family were staying.

Nóra, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly, disappeared on Sunday, August 4, while on holiday with her family.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search and rescue operation and it was volunteer helpers who found her body.

Deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters at a press conference that the remains were winched by helicopter to a hospital mortuary.

He added that the body "was not in any clothing" and that, while it remained a missing persons case, police were looking into all possibilities including the "angle of criminal investigation".

The teenager's parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, had thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by Nóra's aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 (€108,000) from well-wishers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins were among those to pay their respects to Nóra after her remains were found.

