Mystery over murder of father found dead in park

Gardaí probing the murder of a 49-year-old father in Tallaght last week are attempting to establish why the man was in the area at the time.

Ioan Artene Bob died of head and chest injuries after what gardaí believe was an assault.

No motive has been established for the attack and it is unclear if any weapons were used. The victim was found with serious injuries in Sean Walsh Park at 8.30am on Friday.

Mr Bob had been working in Ireland in the construction sector and is understood to have been working on a site in Carrickmines recently. He is understood to have an eight-year-old child who lives in Romania.

Gardaí don't know where Mr Bob was living in Ireland and are appealing to the Romanian community in the capital for information. Door-to-door enquiries were being conducted in the Springfield area of Tallaght over the weekend in an attempt to establish more information on the victim.

A Garda spokesman said: "The last confirmed sighting of Ioan was at 8.30pm on Thursday, April 12, in the Moore Street area of Dublin." Local councillor Charlie O'Connor said the community was in shock at the discovery of the body in a park, which is one of the main amenities in the area.

"Murder is a dreadful thing and to happen in a park, a key amenity in Tallaght where lots of people come and go," said Mr O'Connor, adding his sympathies were with the dead man's family.

