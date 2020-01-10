'Mystery' directors donate €1.15m to Roche's Chernobyl charity

At least two unnamed directors at one of Ireland's best known charities have donated €1.15m to the charity over the past seven years.

New accounts filed by Adi Roche's Chernobyl Children's Project International Ltd (CCPI) show the two 'mystery' directors donated €169,000 to the organisation in the 12 months to the end of last January.

This followed a donation by the two of €200,000 in the year to the end of January 2018. Accounts show that since 2013, two directors - and possibly more, as the identity of the directors are not revealed each year - have donated €1.15m to the charity.

The board of CCPI includes Ali Hewson; former government minister Liz O'Donnell; voluntary ceo of CCPI Adi Roche; and the MD of NK Management talent agency, Noel Kelly, who represents the likes of Joe Duffy, Ryan Tubridy, Pat Kenny and Dermot Bannon.

