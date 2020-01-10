'Mystery' directors donate €1.15m to Roche's Chernobyl charity
At least two unnamed directors at one of Ireland's best known charities have donated €1.15m to the charity over the past seven years.
New accounts filed by Adi Roche's Chernobyl Children's Project International Ltd (CCPI) show the two 'mystery' directors donated €169,000 to the organisation in the 12 months to the end of last January.
This followed a donation by the two of €200,000 in the year to the end of January 2018. Accounts show that since 2013, two directors - and possibly more, as the identity of the directors are not revealed each year - have donated €1.15m to the charity.
The board of CCPI includes Ali Hewson; former government minister Liz O'Donnell; voluntary ceo of CCPI Adi Roche; and the MD of NK Management talent agency, Noel Kelly, who represents the likes of Joe Duffy, Ryan Tubridy, Pat Kenny and Dermot Bannon.
However, the charity is remaining tight-lipped over the identity of the directors concerned or how much each donated individually.
Asked the identity of the directors or if one of directors to donate was Ms Hewson, a spokeswoman for the charity said: "We will not make any comment on donations by directors other than the disclosure in the annual accounts."
Some of the charity's achievements include delivering aid worth €107m across the Chernobyl region since 1986 and giving rest and recuperation holidays to 26,500 children with host families in Ireland.
The tragedy of the Chernobyl disaster was last year back in the spotlight with the broadcast of the multi-award winning 'Chernobyl' TV drama.
According to CCPI, the drama resulted in an increase in donations.
The CCPI spokeswoman said: "Our view is that this powerful drama did lead to an increase in donations although it is impossible to be sure as these figures will be in next year's accounts."
Irish Independent