'Mystery' damage and 'Laurel and Hardy' tactics: an insight into Ireland's car rental market

Tourists, business people and staff working at car rental companies have shared their experiences of the Irish car rental market and are calling for improved regulations and transparency.

Some customers have detailed negative encounters including;

- being charged €700 for pre-existing damage;

- a young mother being forced to pay more than €400 for damage she claims she didn't cause;

- and US tourists having their dream trips ending as a nightmare after they had to fork out hundreds of euro before boarding their flight home.

A former employee of a Dublin-based company also shared some of the underhanded tactics used by his colleagues.

He told how holidaymakers would be "left in tears" at the end of their trips after being charged for damage they alleged wasn't caused by them.

"The tactics were very 'Laurel and Hardy' style," the source said.

"Laurel would check the vehicle, identify a scratch within 20 seconds and then go into the office to get Hardy to come out and assess the 'damage'. He'd make up a figure there on the spot and then the customer would have to fork out.

"Most people pay as they have flights to catch and have no option.

"There were some customers, they'd had a great holiday but they were in tears then going home after they said they were charged for scratches they didn't cause.

"It was always just your average holidaymaker who was targeted, very rarely would business people be targeted. It always seemed to be families with kids."

Some customers who were charged for damage they didn't cause eventually received refunds after fighting the case.

Rob Dale rented a vehicle from international company Hertz at Dublin Airport.

Hertz, which is rated as one of the best rental companies by consumers, charged Mr Dale €700 for damage to the vehicle and also overcharged him for the rental period as an additional day was added to the bill.

Mr Dale didn't cause the vehicle damage and contacted Hertz's corporate department in a bid to get a refund.

After weeks of fighting the case, he eventually got his money back.

"Following a full review of your case respective of the additional day billed at the end of rental, I can confirm that this was an administration error which occurred on our part here at Hertz Ireland," a spokesperson from the customer services department said in an email.

"Please note, following a conversation with the Head of our Claims Department, it has been confirmed that a refund of €700.00 has been processed on their end to the same Visa card. The damage that was billed was indeed found to be preexisting, hence explaining the efficient decision to refund all corresponding damage charges."

Mr Dale took pictures of the vehicle before and after the rental in a bid to argue his case should any issues arise after returning the car.

"I think it's a much bigger problem in this country. The main recommendation I can give to people is take lots of pictures before and after they rent a car. It’s shameful behaviour," he said.

Cathy McDonnell, a young mother from Dublin, rented a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Pottery Road in Dun Laoghaire in September.

Her own car was undergoing a service and she rented a vehicle so she could bring her kids to school and get from A to B.

She requested a small vehicle but was instead given a Nissan Qashqai.

A staff member then instructed her to inspect the vehicle for scratches and paint damage. After failing to notice any marks, Ms McDonnell signed the rental agreement.

She was then faced with charges of €491.12 for an alleged dent over the rear wheel when she returned the car, which she is adamant she didn't cause.

Enterprise failed to furnish her with an engineer's report outlining the damage, despite numerous requests by Ms McDonnell.

A picture of the alleged damage above the rear wheel, which Cathy McDonnell insists she didn't cause

"When I went to pick up the vehicle I was directed to look for paint damage and scratches, and when I brought it back, I was told within seconds there was a bump over the rear wheel," Ms McDonnell told Independent.ie.

"I only had it for two days. It was parked in my front drive, it was once parked in the underground car park in work and once in Tesco's car park in Dun Laoghaire. I can't understand how the damage would have happened while I had it.

"It was the kind of damage that you wouldn't notice at first glance.

"It would be easy to miss. I just don't get why they gave me a completely different car to the one I asked for.

"I told them I intend to dispute the damage and I'm still waiting for a detailed report about the damage, all I got was an invoice."

Independent.ie initially contacted the Enterprise head office for comment and was told a specialist hadn't yet been assigned to the claim and they couldn't discuss it due to data protection reasons.

However, Ms McDonnell has since confirmed that an Enterprise staff member phoned on Friday to say she will now be offered a full refund within 5 to 10 days.

Enterprise then issued a statement to Independent,ie saying that while they believe that the branch correctly charged the customer for damage, they are now refunding the full amount to the customer as a "gesture of good will".

"We have looked into the matter and believe that our branch correctly charged the customer for damage that happened while the car was in their care.

"Although the customer had initially reserved a smaller vehicle, she was given an upgrade to a Nissan Qashqai, which she accepted. Once the rental agreement is signed and the vehicle is driven off of our premises, the customer assumes full responsibility for the vehicle.

"However, having looked into the matter we would accept that our communication with the customer could have been better, particularly as the repair did not happen immediately and we were holding the agreed excess.

"As a gesture of goodwill, we have decided to refund the charges for damage and have spoken to the customer who is satisfied with this resolution.”

Costs

Customers have been calling for improved transparency when it comes to damage assessment by engineers.

John Fahey, from Long Island, New York, visited Ireland in 2015 and rented a vehicle at Knock Airport.

He travelled around the west of Ireland and had an unfortunate experience when somebody hit the rental vehicle and left the scene.

Local people witnessed the incident in the car park of the North Kerry Museum and provided statements to Hertz, the rental company.

Mr Fahey says he felt the repair figure was "extremely high".

Hertz charged him €1,627.61 for costs arising out of the below dent, including the time the vehicle had to be off the road.

A spokesperson for Hertz told Mr Fahey that the cost of repairs was calculated "under licence using Glass’s Glassmatix computerised Assessment system, incorporating Thatcham Time System (TTS) generated data, which is both industry and insurance standard, widely used by Repairers, Motor Assessors and Claim Adjusters within the United Kingdom and Ireland."

Hertz eventually tracked down the driver of the other vehicle and returned the money to Mr Fahey.

"To me, even though I got the money back, the cost of the initial damage just seemed really high," Mr Fahey told Independent.ie.

Tourists

The car rental market has drawn criticism both in Ireland and across Europe.

Irish tourists travelling to the UK and Spain have shared horror experiences renting vehicles.

Kieran Cummins, from Co Meath, rented a car from company Drivalia at Valencia Airport in Spain last July.

When he returned the vehicle ten days later, the hire company alleged that there was a mark above the tail light and deducted €345 from Mr Cummins' credit card.

Kieran Cummins was charged €345 for a tiny scratch above the rear light

Mr Cummins said the car was parked up for the majority of its hire and had only been driven to and from the resort where he was staying, which clocked up a total of 286km.

"I made it clear that I was not responsible for this mark. The person checking the car ignored my protestations and kept using an obviously well rehearsed mantra that it was 'nothing personal' and that I could claim it back on my insurance," Mr Cummins told Independent.ie.

Independent.ie also previously highlighted experiences customers had with company Green Motion at UK airports.

Ryanair's car hire provider, CarTrawler, subsequently suspended the services of Green Motion due to a spike in customer complaints, insisting it would resume its services when it improved its customer service.

Businessman Stuart Summerfield, from Co Sligo, provided pictures of his rental car which showed no visible damage to the vehicle, but yet he was charged £1,205 (€1,371) by Green Motion for an alleged dent on the driver's door.

A Green Motion staff member pointing out the perceived damage to the car rented by Stuart Summerfield

Green Motion later refunded Mr Summerfield the full amount after he highlighted his experience in the media.

A Green Motion spokesperson said the refund was a "gesture of good will".

A CarTrawler spokesperson confirmed the services of Green Motion remain suspended.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission told Independent.ie that they receive "in excess of 40,000 contacts from consumers and traders.

"More often than not, these contacts arise from a consumer experiencing a problem and seeking information about what their rights are."

They said that since January that have received 177 contacts relating to car rental issues and 188 of these were from consumers who were looking for information about charges, payments and deposits.

"More specifically, we received 14 contacts in which individuals had encountered difficulties with what appeared to be pre-existing issues with their rental cars," a CCPC spokesperson said.

The Car Rental Council of Ireland, the representative trade organisation for the car rental industry in Ireland, urges tourists to inspect the vehicle carefully on collection by walking all the way round it looking for any signs of damage.

"Check the spare wheel and the tools. Make sure that any damage or missing accessories are notified to the rental company before you leave the rental compound. Allow plenty of time, particularly at busy rental sites, when checking the vehicle on return. Make sure that the vehicle is inspected by the rental company and that you both agree, note and sign for any damage on all copies of the damage report.

"The rental company expects you to take good care of their vehicle. You will be liable for damage to the vehicle arising from misuse, off road driving or other acts of negligence which are regarded as breach of contract. These charges will include loss of income arising from a vehicle not being available for renting. This also applies to the theft of or from the vehicle."

The rental companies emphasised that the customer has a responsibility to ensure the vehicles are returned in the same manner they were rented.

"It is important that the customer plays their part and fully reads and understands the Terms & Conditions of hire prior to commencing with the rental. They should also take seriously the matter of hiring a vehicle and the documentation they sign," a spokesperson for Green Motion UK said.

"They are not asked to sign for the condition of the vehicle for fun."

Online Editors