Mystery buyer purchases countryside Kerry castle for €4.5 million

A mystery buyer has purchased a luxurious countryside castle in Kerry for €4.5 million.

The 9,000 square foot castle, known as An Culu, sits on 4.5 acres of land on the edge of Kenmare Bay, with stunning views overlooking the water.

An Culu, a former ‘tea folly’ house, was renovated in the late 1990’s after it was bought by UK entrepreneur and businessman, Kevin Reardan.

Inside An Culu

Inside An Culu

The property is located within widespread forest lands and according to Savills, is ‘one of Ireland’s best kept secrets’ due to its private nature.

The sale, which was agreed at a price close to the asking figure of €4.5m, is expected to be one of the biggest property purchases in Ireland this year.

Catherine McAuliffe, the Director of Savills who helped negotiate the sale, described the property as truly magnificent and ideal for anyone looking for a private and tranquil environment.

“This was definitely one of the most unique properties we have had the pleasure of selling,” she said.

The sale was handled by Savills Cork office in conjunction with its Country Homes division, and negotiated by McAuliffe and her colleague Michael O’Donovan.

The sale is expected to be one of the biggest property purchases in Ireland this year.

The sale is expected to be one of the biggest property purchases in Ireland this year.

The castle comes with a moat, drawbridge, castellated entrance, stained glass windows and cut stone staircase which serves all five storeys.

There is also a top-floor living room with a terrace that offers a stunning view of Kenmare Bay and the Caha mountains.

The silk padded walls and bed canopies add to the historic style of the castle alongside the cut stone fireplaces and wood panelling.

The property has a heated pool, sauna and steam room

The property has a heated pool, sauna and steam room

However, the property also takes on a more modern feel with its leisure basement consisting of a heated swimming pool, steam room, sauna and lift serving all floors.

The conservatory also has incredible views of the bay and over the harbour.

The unidentified new owner intends on spending a large part of the year at An Culu entertain overseas guests and business associates while also enjoying the stunning surroundings of the luxurious countryside property.

Online Editors