A man who was travelling on an Irish passport has been violently murdered in Malaysia.

A man who was travelling on an Irish passport has been violently murdered in Malaysia.

Mysterious note left with body of Irish citizen after brutal murder in Malaysia

Brian Patrick O'Reilly (50) was found on Monday at a condo in the south-east Asian country's state of Penang, with his hands and feet tied.

Local media said he died after being bludgeoned with a heavy object, which may have been a frying pan or pot, and stabbed in the stomach before having his throat cut.

A note was left by a person police believe was the killer.

"I respected the police and still do but justice sometimes has to be gained. I hate you Mafia Kiling (sic) scammers, I love my girl," the note said.

It was written on notepaper that was headed with the phrase "The subtle art of not giving a f***."

Ransacked

Police rushed to the property in Georgetown after they were contacted by a member of its management, according to Che Zaimani, a police chief who spoke to local publication the 'Sun Daily'.

"A check of the man's home found a safe in one of the rooms had been ransacked and there were signs of a struggle," he said, adding that the victim lived alone in the condominium and had just opened his office in the state two weeks ago. Officers believe he may have been killed in revenge.

They are trying to track down a "pale-skinned" individual who answered the door to Mr O'Reilly's apartment over the weekend but said he was sick.

The body was sent to the Penang Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Mr O'Reilly, an IT technician, is understood to have been from South Africa but entitled to an Irish passport through his grandparents.

He had only arrived in Pengang in recent weeks and was working for a company called First Lookout Marketing.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs here said it stood ready to provide consular assistance to Mr O'Reilly's family if requested. However, he confirmed there had been no request by last night.

Maggie Territt, president of the Penang Irish Association (PIA), said there was a significant number of Irish people in the area.

"Living in Penang, it's a very multicultural place," she said.

She added that it was usually quiet and described it as "village living" compared to the fast pace of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.

"In general, people here like the Irish and there are no problems."

Irish Independent