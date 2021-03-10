‘My wife says I’m a boaster like Muhammad Ali’ – 88-year-old decathlete thrilled that photo of him training in his living room has scooped global award

This photo of an 88-year-old Irish decathlete maintaining his daily training regime in his living room has won a prestigious worldwide photography award.

Pat Naughton from Nenagh, Tipperary, was captured doing his various daily athletic activities by Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy.

The photograph was commissioned by the Irish Independent last May for a feature on sportspeople adapting to life in the middle of the pandemic.

The photo of Mr Naughton sprinting barefoot around the living room of his bungalow has been announced as a winner in the prestigious ‘Sports, Singles’ category in the 2021 World Press Photo Contest. The decision of first, second and third place in this categor will be announced later in April.

Mr Naughton has maintained a training regime and would typically go through the movements of the long jumps, high jumps, and shot puts every morning in his home, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Mr McCarthy called up Mr Naughton to let him know the good news that photos of him had been nominated for a global award.

“You take it in your stride,” Mr Naughton said. “My wife said I’m a bit of a boaster, a bit like Muhammad Ali.”

“Well I have 367 master medals, well like that’s a great indictment of keeping fit.”

Mr Naughton and his wife have both recently received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I got it from my doctor. He said I’d live to be 107, but he’s sort of a gas many anyway,” Mr Naughton said.

Though it may soon be safe for many elderly people to start socialising again, Mr Naughton doesn’t need to head straight back to the gym as he’s still getting plenty of exercise - even during the nation’s third lockdown.

“I do a bit of farming,” he said. “I’m always doing some bit. I do so much work in the morning, and then I put my feet up after lunch, and then do another bit in the evening. And I do a lot of gardening.”

“So I consider that instead of going to a gym or weight training or things. That’s my strength training.”

“I feel great, I feel it’s going to keep me alive.”

And it seems like Mr Naughton’s athletic spirit runs in the family, with several of his family members being equally as active.

“My son was four times Irish decathlon champion, and he holds the Irish record for the head decathlon,” he said.

“And I have a grandson, he’s a personal trainer to Dermot Desmond in London.”

“My grandson now is a multiple champion in long jumping in hurdles and high jumping.”

As for some advice for those also looking to keep fit, Mr Naughton added that: “You don’t have to go over the top either.”

“My last 48 years, I always stepped back a bit if I thought I was doing a bit much.”

After submitting some of the shots for the sports category of the 2021 World Press Photo Contest, Mr McCarthy and two others have been nominated. This is his second time to be nominated.

“With these awards, it’s a strange thing to say, but I can probably say because I’ve gone down the road before - nobody remembers first, second, and third,” Mr McCarthy said.

“I think just to have one of these awards bestowed on you is enough.”

The photographer went on to explain thanks to his previous experience with the awards, he’s more aware of what the judges are looking for.

“They often don’t look for the cliché sports,” he said. “They don’t look for Premier League football, they don’t look for top level tennis or stuff like that, unless it’s very, very special.”

“They’re looking for something that’s outstanding. That stands out. That makes people just stop, and look, and question.”

“You’re trying to find a picture that kind of sums up sport in 2020,” Mr McCarthy said. “To me, that was one of the strongest photos I had.”

