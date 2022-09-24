‘My wife and I will be going without heat’ – extent of cost-of-living crisis laid bare in letters to Taoiseach

Some of the emails called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) to decisively tackle the prohibitive cost of living. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Worried families have urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to urgently act on the cost-of-living crisis, emails released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.

“Last night both me and my wife, who both work, had to sit down and see where we could ease the burden of rising costs,” one concerned father wrote. “We’re out of home-heating oil and simply cannot afford to top it up at the current rate.”

The man went on to explain how he has bought a plug-in heater for his two young boys’ bedroom to keep them warm at night.

“Me and my wife are going to go without heat. How is this OK in this day and age? I’m pleading and writing to you to please remove any Vat on home-heating oil.”

Another writer detailed how the Government’s reaction to the cost-of-living crisis will impact his voting intentions.

“I really do not want to vote for Sinn Féin in the next election but unless a real and meaningful impact is made by this Government to reduce the cost of living in the coming weeks, I and many others will vote for change and give Sinn Féin a chance,” he states.

The same writer also wrote that the €200 energy credit announced earlier this year “does not come close to addressing the current challenges”, adding that “households at all levels need an extra €400-€500 (net) per month to sustain current living costs”.

Another message called for further reductions in excise duties on petrol and diesel on top of the cuts announced earlier this year. The same person asked for the introduction of a new 30pc tax rate for middle-income earners, which has been proposed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar but is unlikely to be included in Tuesday’s Budget.

One Irish Independent reader contacted the Taoiseach to highlight a number of letters he has had published in the newspaper in recent months, while also calling for the introduction of a basic income. He referred to a commitment in the Programme for Government to ask the Low Pay Commission to examine a universal basic income with the aim of introducing a pilot scheme.

Referring to government discussions over future energy credits, the writer asked: “Does he (Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe) and other ministers not realise that the money they are spending belongs to the citizens, and the best way to tackle the rising cost of living is to put cash back in all people’s pockets through the implementation of basic income, enabling them to make their own spending decisions?”

The emails received by the Department of the Taoiseach span the last six months, during a time when prices for essentials continued to soar.

One writer, emailing Mr Martin in April, foresaw the crisis now facing businesses across the country. “Hotels, bars, shopping centres, supermarkets, suppliers etc have their own heating/lighting bills. As their costs will far larger rise, so will the prices of their products,” they wrote,