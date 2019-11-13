'My whole life was turned upside down - Eugene was taken in a blink of an eye'

Her husband Eugene (62) died after being knocked off his bike on a summer evening in Clontarf, Dublin, on June 30, 2015.

Now she is urging motorists to think about the devastating consequences of reckless driving after her husband of 37 years was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

"My whole life turned upside down the day Eugene died," she said.

"He was taken away from me and my two children in a blink of an eye.

"I'm appealing to anyone who gets behind the wheel to be constantly vigilant of those around you because no one knows the damage they can cause until it's too late."

The mother of two, from Drumcondra, was among the bereaved loved ones of people who lost their lives on our roads attending a special Road Safety Authority (RSA) ceremony in Dublin ahead of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday.

Another tragic case recounted at yesterday's RSA ceremony was Co Cork native Elber Twomey.

The young woman has devoted her life to promoting road safety and better resources for police training after the tragic death of her husband, Con (38), her 16-month-old son, Oisín, and her unborn baby girl, Elber-Marie in a collision in Devon on July 6, 2012.

The tragedy was caused by suicidal Polish taxi driver, Marek Wojciechowski (26), who deliberately rammed their Volkswagen Golf outside Torquay as they were travelling back to Ireland.

"Unfortunately, we still have a long way to go with regards to road safety in this country," she said.

"Anyone that speeds or drives in a reckless way is literally putting their own life and the lives of others on the line.

"I just hope that people listen to my own story and the ones of others here today, and become more careful motorists as a result."

