'My struggle to trace my adopted brother on Facebook helped me to reunite over 1,200 Romanian children with their birth families'

Mother-of-five Ileana Cunniffe Baiescu, who has made reuniting separated siblings her life&rsquo;s work. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure Expand

Andrew Downes, XPOSURE

Eavan Murray

A mother of five, who was inspired by finding her long-lost brother after almost three decades apart, has reunited more than 1,200 Romanian children worldwide with their birth families.

Galway-based Ileana Cunniffe Baiescu (42) has dedicated her life to reconnecting Romanian adoptees from across the globe using Facebook.

During the 1990s more than 1,000 Romanian children were adopted by Irish families. Today, more than 60 of them have reconnected with their biological families through the efforts of Ileana.