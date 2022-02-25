‘My sister is 17, she woke up to bombs yesterday’- hundreds of Ukranians protest outside Russian Embassy in Dublin

Oleksandra Keshkevak from Odessa at the protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin

“No second Russian empire” and “stop war in Ukraine” were among the chants roared by hundreds of Ukrainians who protested outside the Russian embassy in Dublin today.

As protestors held signs and waved blue and yellow flags, Valentina Kharchenko clutched onto her phone as she was on Facetime with her family in central Ukraine.

"This is my mum and my cousin right beside her,” she told Independent.ie.

“I feel very bad, my family is all over there. I would like to go myself but it's very difficult to go because they are being attacked from all sides.

"I could fly to Poland but my parents and family are living in the centre of Ukraine so it would be difficult.

"I would like to go, my mum is 85 years old, she is in a more safe place than other people but in another part of Ukraine, I also have family that live two hours from Kyiv and they have a chemical factory which is very dangerous for the town because if it is bombed it will be destroyed.”

Ms Kharchenko, who has lived in Ireland for 22 years and raised her daughter here, said her family doesn’t want to leave their home in Ukraine.

“They don't want to go, I rang yesterday when the Taoiseach said that Ireland can take people from Ukraine as asylum seekers and they would give a good home to them so I let my family know but they don't want to go, even the young people want to stay here.”

Yuliya Petruk (16) was born in Ireland, but her parents are Ukrainian, she also has a sister and other family living in Kyiv.

She has been attending protests since she was nine years old with her mother Nataliya Petruk.

Yesterday, she woke up to a text from her 17-year-old sister in Kyiv who had been woken up by bombs.

“I've always been to these protests, and I may have not understood why I was here, but I do now,” she said.

"I just want this to stop, I woke up yesterday morning to a message from my sister, she is 17 in Kyiv, and she woke up to bombs.

"I didn't think it would reach them. I knew it was going on since 2014, but I didn't think it would reach the city centre,” the 16-year-old said.

“Last week I went to school and all the teachers would stop me in the corridors and ask 'are you okay' and I liked it, but it's been going on since 2014, and it's so sad that no one was speaking about this for so many years.

"The time for speaking about politics is over. It's time for action.”

Conor Dempsey (19) from Kerry said he was attending the protest to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

"Ukrainians have been fighting for their freedom for countless years not just since 2014, in 2004, in 2015 and their resilience has been an inspiration to the world,” he said.

"And what I ask of everyone here today who is not Ukrainian is do not forget about Ukraine when it is not trending on Twitter, do not forget about Ukraine when the Russian troops might pull out in a year.”

Garrett Mullan, from Balbriggan in Co Dublin, said his wife’s family, who are Ukranian, are huddling together in a basement bunker to try and keep safe.

“My wife is from Ukraine, her sister and her son came to Dublin for a week’s holiday in December and now last night she spent the night with her husband and two children in the basement cellar of the apartment block as the sirens ran out over that city,” he said.

"How grim a contrast between holidaying in Ireland two months ago, going to the Giant’s Causeway, The Titanic Museum, the Barracks museum, Grafton Street, and going back home, then and only two months later they are in the cellar frightened for their lives, frightened for their future.”