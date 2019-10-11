'My position hasn't changed' - Micheal Martin insists Fianna Fáil won't seek election before Christmas

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has maintained that his party won't seek a general election before Christmas.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland Mr Martin said that it has always been the position of the party that a general election will not take place this year.

He also added that 'electoral speculation' has been one of the challenges of Brexit.

"I think first of all one of the difficulties for the Brexit situation has been electoral speculation more in Britain than in Ireland," he said.

"I have said prior to this that there wouldn't be an election prior to Christmas," he added.

This comes amid hopes of a Brexit breakthrough today after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday in Liverpool for a three-hour meeting.

It was widely speculated that once a Brexit deal is secured, a general election would not be far behind.

However, now that a deal may be forthcoming before the end of the month, Micheal Martin has maintained his position that a general election will not take place before the year ends.

"We obviously facilitated the budget because of Brexit, that will entail the social protection bill, it will entail the finance bill," he said.

"That has been our position consistently and remains our position."

"And as far as I'm concerned, my position hasn't changed [towards an election]," he added.

