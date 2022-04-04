‘My partner tested positive the night we brought our baby home – he couldn’t hold her for 14 days’

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clarice Bourke (24) from Kilkenny had two very different pregnancies and births.

She has an 18-month-old son called Jacob, and a three-month-old daughter, Grace.

Her first pregnancy was difficult because the country was in Level Five lockdown at the time.

As she lives in Waterford with her partner, it was months before she could see her family.

Ms Bourke became pregnant with her daughter when Jacob was six months old, and although she was more relaxed with this pregnancy as the country was less restricted and more was known about Covid-19, she had a tough time after Grace’s birth.

Unluckily, straight after she brought her baby girl home from the hospital her partner caught Covid-19.

“We came home from hospital and he was sick that night, he felt the same as when he got the vaccine so he thought he had Covid and I was like ‘OMG I have this tiny newborn baby and a toddler’, so it was the last thing that I needed,” she said.

“He did an antigen and it was positive straight away.

“I was breastfeeding my daughter and I was paranoid I had it, but I just didn’t feel sick so I was wearing a mask while feeding her.

“I wasn’t actually holding her a lot in the first few days, I was laying her down when she wasn’t being fed.

“My partner didn’t hold her for 14 days.”

Ms Bourke said she and the two children ended up contracting Covid anyway, but since they have had Covid-19 she feels more relaxed.

“I was looking after everyone in the house just after giving birth because my partner literally couldn’t move – he was so sick and he is never sick,” she said.

“Looking back on it, I’m kind of happy we got it when Grace was small and she had the antibodies from me to fight it off a bit more than she probably would now.

“But she was so tiny, so it was still scary.”

The Kilkenny native said she was very worried during both her pregnancies as Covid-19 was so prevalent, but she feels much more at ease now.

“I don’t feel as nervous going out, I’m comfortable enough going into shops – I just stay away from people and sanitise my hands,” she said.

“It’s so much easier, I feel much more relaxed. I don’t mind people calling to see me, I haven’t been to a hospital since but I’m comfortable going to a doctor and I don’t feel nervous around anyone else.”

Although Ms Bourke has only experienced being a parent in a post-Covid world, she said she does believe the virus has influenced the type of parent she is.

“Now that Jacob is walking I bring him around the estate and I feel subconsciously I’m thinking about kids being sick and coming near us.

“We went to soft play recently and I was so paranoid thinking ‘oh my God, all the germs on all these things and balls’ and the number of kids around.

“But I don’t think I would have ever thought that way if Covid wasn’t a thing, I think I would have been really easy going.”