'My partner and son both lost their jobs, this is not what we needed' - mortgage payments taken from accounts despite moratorium

A number of Haven and EBS customers who are availing of payment breaks on their mortgages incorrectly had money taken from their account this week.

Helen Daly, from Dublin originally but living in Lahinch, Co Clare, said she was shocked to realise €900 had been debited from her AIB account.

“Both my partner and my son lost their jobs this week as a result of the latest restrictions and then this happened, just as we felt we were getting back on our feet again,” she told Independent.ie.

Her last payment went through on April 7 and her mortgage moratorium was due to run until next month.

Ms Daly is also one of the 1,100 people embroiled in the latest AIB tracker scandal.

“This was the icing on the cake, I am on a tracker mortgage so it’s not as if anybody else is going to take me on.

“I’m one of the 1100 people impacted by the latest interest rate error and that’s been happening since 2008, so I just don’t understand how these issues are arising.

“If I missed a payment, which has happened in the past as I was going to sell my house, they bombard you, they literally hound you out for the money but when the shoe is on the other foot it’s a different story.”

A spokesperson for AIB said around 20 customers were affected and that the money will be refunded into their accounts.

“When the Covid-19 crisis began, we arranged payment breaks for thousands of customers to help cushion the impact of the pandemic," the spokesperson said.

“A small number of Haven and EBS customers who are availing of payment breaks mistakenly had a monthly mortgage payment debited from their account. We have been contacting these customers to apologise and assure them that the payments that were debited from their account are being reversed.”

Ms Daly runs an Airbnb in the Lahinch area but has stopped taking in lodgers during the pandemic, so she has very limited income at the moment.

“When we reopened we outlined how we would only take people living in Ireland and not those arriving from overseas to try and limit the risk, as we felt it was too risky if people were coming from areas with high rates of Covid.

“People were lying about where they were coming from and it just wasn’t worth the risk, especially when my family is living in the same house, so I’m not renting out the property any more.”

Banks introduced a six-month mortgage moratorium at the start of the Covid crisis, but some customers signed up at a later date than others.

For tens of thousands of customers, the payment break came to an end last week.

Around 37,000 individual home-loan customers could be declared in default if the payment break runs out and they cannot meet repayments as they fall liable.

According to the Central Bank, 74,000 payment breaks have been granted to mortgage holders since the beginning of the pandemic, with nearly 40,000 availing of the second three-month break.

