My mother Deirdre Purcell, a dreamer and doer who personified loyalty and love

October 1987. Eartha Kitt is in the kitchen of our 1970s northside Dublin estate semi-detached house, trading one-liners with Senator David Norris. My brother (12) and I (14) are introduced.

“So, this is the good-looking one,” she says, looking at my brother, to my chagrin.

Kitt is there because my mother’s interview with her some days before, for the Sunday Tribune, has gone well. When that happens, which is common, friendship beckons. Friendship is probably what my mother, Deirdre Purcell, who passed away this month aged 77, prized most in the world. Having been an Abbey actor, an RTÉ newscaster, a print journalist, a novelist and a screenwriter, she made several artistic and media marks.

But her dominant skill, to me, was picking up friends and keeping them for life. At her removal and funeral, the same phrase kept coming up among the hundreds of friends and peers I spoke to about her: “A great friend.” To my mother, friendship was a big deal. Throughout her life, she continually added tribes.

She had her writers tribe, people such as Patricia Scanlon and Sheila Flanagan and Dermot Bolger; her Sunday Tribune tribe, including this newspaper’s Gene Kerrigan; her RTÉ tribe, including the 1970s GPO cohort of freshmen — Pat Kenny, Marian Finucane, Catherine Hogan, Treasa Davidson, Michael Murphy — and her more recent Morning Ireland gang, with Gavin Jennings, Rachael English, Valerie Cox and all the rest.

There was an actors tribe — from her bridesmaid, Sinéad Cusack, to Dermot Crowley, who had a big part in her TV mini-series, Falling For A Dancer (a production that gave Colin Farrell one of his first main screen roles). She also had a Beara peninsula tribe, a Concern Worldwide tribe, a financial boards tribe.

Deirdre Purcell on her wedding day. Sinéad Cusack was her bridesmaid

Deirdre Purcell on her wedding day. Sinéad Cusack was her bridesmaid

Being generous, creative and fun was part of it, but the spine of this gift for friendship was her loyalty. My mother’s loyalty was absolute. And it sometimes tested, as well as deepened, her relationships.

When she tracked down the disgraced US Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart, who had secretly fled to the west of Ireland in 1987 after being caught in an affair aboard a yacht called Monkey Business, my mother promised that if he spoke to her, she would not reveal his location or presence in Ireland, nor publish the piece for a further week. Her editor, the legendary and brilliant Vincent Browne, thought this was indulgent. In a heated exchange at our north Dublin home, my mother threatened to resign if forced to break her word to Hart. Browne backed down and the interview ran a week later. It was still a world exclusive.

To other hard-news journalists, this sense of loyalty might have been considered misplaced, but my mother’s sense of wanting to bear witness to her subjects’ humanity, and to treat them with dignity and honesty, overcame a lot of other considerations. It also never got in the way of scoops or quality journalism. In her six years in print, she won most of the country’s top media awards.

Deirdre Purcell tracked down the disgraced US Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart, who secretly fled to the west of Ireland in 1987

Deirdre Purcell tracked down the disgraced US Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart, who secretly fled to the west of Ireland in 1987

There were downsides to this empathy and sense of attachment. Her work sometimes left her distraught, as when she went to cover the famines in Ethiopia and Sudan in the mid-1980s, producing a beautiful book for Concern with the photographer Pat Langan.

​I remember getting the gentle lash of this feeling when I challenged a meal of yellow-pack fish fingers that we, a couple of 1980s MTV kids, were given the day after she returned from Sudan. That wasn’t a good challenge to make. I didn’t repeat it.

By then, we had grown to expect an unconventional household. As younger kids, no one else I knew saw their ma on the telly every night reading the news. Few had a mother as a main breadwinner either, and almost no one’s parent kept chucking in their job every few years for something completely new.

Because of the era, my mammy always retained a certain amount of working mother’s guilt. I occasionally took advantage of this. Once, in my teens, after she returned from a working trip away, I chanced my arm and asked whether she would bring me up to Dublin Airport’s video game arcade, the only one open after 7pm. To my surprise, she agreed.

Because she wasn’t home as much as other parents, I sometimes used to find out things about her by rummaging through junk in our attic. When I was 21, I came across something that was a shock — she had provisionally accepted a vocation to become a nun while attending Gortnor Abbey boarding school in Crossmolina. Reading through the letters about it, I couldn’t imagine a more unlikely vocation.

Given the life she turned out to have, though, I can now see how it might have worked. There would have been a Channel 4 series explaining the wonders of the Sistine Chapel. Or a series of fan fiction books about the most intriguing or mysterious saints. Why not? Why wouldn’t something extraordinary have also come from that life choice, had my mother picked it? Would a religious vocation have stopped a dreamer and a doer living out an interesting, magnetic life?

Ultimately, she didn’t take up orders. Instead, she married my father, Robert Weckler, an American actor best known in Ireland for his 1970s stage turns opposite Maureen Potter in the Gaiety Theatre. When that ended, she met my stepfather and her long-term partner, Kevin Healy. Healy, with three kids of his own, was one of a handful of pioneering RTÉ journalists who later became head of radio and public affairs at the state broadcaster. ​

Deirdre Purcell with her sons Simon and Adrian, after winning Journalist of the Year, 1986

Deirdre Purcell with her sons Simon and Adrian, after winning Journalist of the Year, 1986

By then, we were a media-focused household, with friends and acquaintances from that world. Weekends staying on the farm owned by Marian Finucane and her husband John Clarke, where we learned to sheep-dip and ate fry-ups with Nell McCafferty, Mary Holland and her daughter Kitty, were typical of the family outings we had.

​Years later, it’s no surprise that most of us from the combined Purcell-Weckler-Healy household ended up in media. My stepbrother Justin Healy is an RTÉ executive producer, while my stepsister, Zoe Healy, spent years in communications, previously working closely with Theresa May when she was the UK home secretary.

While my mother came from a family that was reserved in its demonstrative displays of affection, she started in recent years to tell people a lot more that she loved them and appreciated them. Age, for her, seemed a liberating thing. It wasn’t so much that she felt time was running out, but that the social and cultural barriers to telling people how she felt about them seemed less important as you grew older. She had a lot of people to tell. Anyone who knew her would increasingly get random notes and cards in the post, telling them how much she enjoyed a recent visit or conversation. This was doubled-up for us, her family. My eyes would sometimes roll at the latest cute card or text, but I knew this was her telling me she loved me.

Every mother is, in some way, the centre of their child’s universe. The connector, the base, the North Star. Mine was all of these, but supercharged. She was a field of energy, an aura, a presence. She was the definition of reassurance.

I already miss her terribly.​