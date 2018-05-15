News Irish News

Tuesday 15 May 2018

'My little darlings' - Michaella McCollum reveals she has given birth to twins

Kathy Armstrong

MICHAELLA McCollum has revealed that she has given birth to twins.

The proud mum (24) shared an adorable video on her Instagram account today of the newborns.

The Tyrone native captioned the clip: "My little darlings. One week today."

Her followers were taken aback that she had two babies, with one writing: "Can't believe you had twins."

Michaella shot to infamy in  August 2013 when she was caught alongside Scottish woman Melissa Reid attempting to smuggle more than €1.7 million worth of cocaine from Lima’s Jorge Chavez International Airport to Spain.

The pair were dubbed the "Peru Two" and jailed for three years.

Michaella announced her pregnancy news in january, sharing a black and white snap of her blossoming baby bump.

She wrote: "Wow had some crazy dreams last night... guess that's what happens when you're dreaming for more than one."

