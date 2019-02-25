"Tell them you love them every day," is the heart-breaking advice given by a Co Louth husband who now tenderly applies his wife's make-up for her after she suffered a massive stroke over a year ago.

"Tell them you love them every day," is the heart-breaking advice given by a Co Louth husband who now tenderly applies his wife's make-up for her after she suffered a massive stroke over a year ago.

'My life was over the day my wife had a stroke'

Danny McEvoy (78) now spends most of his day at a nursing home, helping to care for his wife Joan (78), who is paralysed since her stroke in December 2017.

"My life was over that day," he said. "We survived the loss of my brother who died at sea and the loss of our 19-year-old son Damien who died of a heart-attack.

"We got through it all together but I never dreamed that we would end our days like this.

"She suffered a severe stroke and we were told she wouldn't survive. Our two children Tony and Denise were summoned from England but she pulled through, thankfully."

They have been married for 58 years; Mr McEvoy applies her make-up and lipstick daily and arranges hairdressers for her.

"Joan was so outgoing and hugely involved in the community. Now she can't talk, walk, eat or drink and is paralysed on her right side. She can move one hand slightly," he said. "She needs 24-hour care and has been getting fantastic treatment at Sunhill Nursing Home in Termonfeckin.

"I arrive every morning and after she is showered by staff, I give her a big wave, hug and kiss and put on her make-up and lipstick. But if I'm not doing it right, she'll grab my finger and I have to get the mirror to let her see it. Joan was always the boss and is still the boss.

"I understand her and can communicate with her. I visit twice a day and we'll watch TV together until she falls asleep. I still can't wait to go and tell her every day all the news that's happening.

"Joan has always been the love of my life."

Irish Independent